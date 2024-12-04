A new magical event will take place at Yorkshire’s popular attraction Cannon Hall Farm where you can ride Santa’s lift and sleigh in virtual reality and meet his reindeer.

The family-run tourist attraction Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley is going to be whisking families off to the North Pole with a magical trip in Santa’s Magical Elevator. There is also a chance for visitors to ride Santa’s sleigh in virtual reality.

It is the first return back to a more traditional grotto experience for the farm in almost five years.

Toy factory elves at the farm. | Cannon Hall Farm

Farm director, Rob Nicholson, said: “We always had a very traditional Santa’s grotto experience but when Covid hit in 2020, like many venues, we had to completely rethink our plans.

“Since that point, we’d offered many different Santa events, such as shows, but we had never gone back to a traditional grotto.

“We’ve had some great years running lots of different Christmas events and we are always proud of what we put on - but the addition of the magical elevator this year has really taken us up a notch.

“It’s like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s magical elevator whisking you through the clouds, and the kids will be absolutely enchanted. We can’t wait to see their faces.”