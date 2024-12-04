Santa’s Magical Elevator at Cannon Hall Farm: Yorkshire farm hosts first magical event where visitors can ride Santa’s lift and sleigh in virtual reality and meet his reindeer

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST
A new magical event will take place at Yorkshire’s popular attraction Cannon Hall Farm where you can ride Santa’s lift and sleigh in virtual reality and meet his reindeer.

The family-run tourist attraction Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley is going to be whisking families off to the North Pole with a magical trip in Santa’s Magical Elevator. There is also a chance for visitors to ride Santa’s sleigh in virtual reality.

It is the first return back to a more traditional grotto experience for the farm in almost five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Toy factory elves at the farm.placeholder image
Toy factory elves at the farm. | Cannon Hall Farm

Farm director, Rob Nicholson, said: “We always had a very traditional Santa’s grotto experience but when Covid hit in 2020, like many venues, we had to completely rethink our plans.

“Since that point, we’d offered many different Santa events, such as shows, but we had never gone back to a traditional grotto.

Get the best Yorkshire news - twice a day with our brilliant newsletter

“We’ve had some great years running lots of different Christmas events and we are always proud of what we put on - but the addition of the magical elevator this year has really taken us up a notch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s magical elevator whisking you through the clouds, and the kids will be absolutely enchanted. We can’t wait to see their faces.”

It is a busy season for the farm as its TV show, Winter on the Farm, also returns to Channel 5 from Tuesday, December 10 to Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8pm each evening.

Related topics:YorkshireBarnsleyChannel 5Virtual realityWinterFarming
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice