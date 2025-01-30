Settle to Carlisle Railway: The West Yorkshireman steam train will travel through Bradford in 2025 as part of the railway’s 200th anniversary celebrations and City of Culture 2025
The West Yorkshireman is a steam locomotive and will be travelling from Bradford Forster Square station through the iconic Settle-Carlisle route on May 31, 2025.
The journey is part of the railway’s 200th birthday celebrations and Bradford City of Culture 2025 and the steam train will be stopping to pick up passengers at Shipley, Bingley, Keighley, Skipton and Settle.
Along the journey, passengers will cross viaducts, traverse valleys and pass by the beautiful Yorkshire Three Peaks: Pen-y-Ghent, Ingleborough, and Whernside.
The destination will be the historic border city of Carlisle where passengers will have a few hours to explore and make a day of it.
On the way back, you will go through the West Coast Main Line route, travelling over Shap Summit to Carnforth, where a heritage diesel locomotive will replace our steam locomotive, and then back to Bradford via the Bentham line.
Passengers boarding at Settle will disembark at Giggleswick on the return journey, and complimentary transport will be offered back to Settle Station.
The steam locomotive that has been requested is LMS 7P ‘Scots Guardsman’.
The train will depart from Bradford Forster Square at around 8.30am, Shipley at 8.40am, Bingley at 8.50am, Keighley at 9am, Skipton at 9.30am, Settle at 10.45am and will arrive at Carlisle at 12.45pm.
On the return trip from Carlisle, the train will depart at 4.45pm, Giggleswick (for Settle) at 7.05pm, Skipton at 7.30pm, Keighley at 7.55pm Bingley at 8.05pm, Shipley at 8.15pm, Bradford Forster Square at 8.25pm and timings will be confirmed closer to departure.
