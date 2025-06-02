Step Into the Spotlight with Pride’s Got Talent at Pride in Hull 2025
Pride’s Got Talent will feature three weekly heats starting from Friday, 20 June with the final taking place on 11 July, hosted at some of Hull’s most popular venues, including Monroe’s Bar, Zinnia Hull, Cherry’s, and The Star Hull. Each heat will give performers the chance to showcase their skills in front of local audiences and a panel of judges.
From these heats, winners will be selected to progress and ultimately perform live on the main stage at Pride in Hull on Saturday, 26 July 2025 — the highlight of Hull’s vibrant LGBTQ+ calendar.
More than a competition, Pride’s Got Talent is more than just a contest — it is a vibrant celebration of individuality, creativity, and community spirit within Hull’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies. This event aims to amplify diverse voices and artistic expression, reflecting the core values of Pride itself: love, identity, and acceptance.
Andy Train, Chair of Pride in Hull, said:
“We are providing a platform for emerging and established local talent. Whether you are an experienced performer or taking your first steps into the spotlight, Pride’s Got Talent provides a supportive and dynamic platform to share your passion with an enthusiastic audience.”
To get involved, performers can register their interest by emailing [email protected] no later than Monday 9 June 2025. Successful applicants will be notified, confirming their place in the heats and the chance to compete for a coveted spot on the main stage at Pride in Hull 2025.