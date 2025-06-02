Step into the spotlight with Pride’s Got Talent at Pride in Hull 2025

Pride in Hull is excited to announce the launch of Pride’s Got Talent, a brand-new event offering performers from across the region a unique opportunity to take centre stage at one of the city’s most celebrated and inclusive events. The Pride in Hull team invites all manner of creative acts to showcase their talents live on the main stage at Pride in Hull 2025.

Pride’s Got Talent will feature three weekly heats starting from Friday, 20 June with the final taking place on 11 July, hosted at some of Hull’s most popular venues, including Monroe’s Bar, Zinnia Hull, Cherry’s, and The Star Hull. Each heat will give performers the chance to showcase their skills in front of local audiences and a panel of judges.

From these heats, winners will be selected to progress and ultimately perform live on the main stage at Pride in Hull on Saturday, 26 July 2025 — the highlight of Hull’s vibrant LGBTQ+ calendar.

More than a competition, Pride’s Got Talent is more than just a contest — it is a vibrant celebration of individuality, creativity, and community spirit within Hull’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies. This event aims to amplify diverse voices and artistic expression, reflecting the core values of Pride itself: love, identity, and acceptance.

Drag Race Star, Miss Naomi Carter

Andy Train, Chair of Pride in Hull, said: “We are providing a platform for emerging and established local talent. Whether you are an experienced performer or taking your first steps into the spotlight, Pride’s Got Talent provides a supportive and dynamic platform to share your passion with an enthusiastic audience.”