Yorkshire Adoption Agency celebrates LGBTQ+ families with ‘Adopt With Pride’ campaign at Doncaster Pride 2025

Yorkshire Adoption Agency (YAA) is proud to be again joining the vibrant celebrations at Doncaster Pride 2025! We really enjoy being part of Doncaster Pride, Sue May, CEO at YAA, sums it up: "Pride is a celebration, and we’re looking forward to joining in—whether we’re in the information marquee or out and about in colourful wigs, chatting with the community and soaking up the sunshine!"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of our ongoing Adopt With Pride campaign, we’re highlighting the incredible contributions of LGBTQ+ families in adoption. Today, more than 1 in 5 adoptions in the UK are by LGBTQ+ individuals or couples.

Research shows that gay male couples, for example, often engage in more active play with their children than any other group. Many LGBTQ+ adopters also bring a deep understanding of identity and self-expression—something that can be especially valuable for children navigating their own journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some prospective adopters worry about potential discrimination, our LGBTQ+ families consistently tell us that their children are embraced and accepted. In today’s wonderfully diverse society, having two mums—or any other family structure—is simply part of the rich tapestry of modern family life.

Sue and Leonie frame attendees at Doncaster Pride 2024

At YAA, we deeply value the love, resilience, and support our LGBTQ+ adopters bring. We welcome applications from individuals and couples of all gender identities and sexual orientations—whether single, partnered, male, female, trans, or non-binary.

One of our adoptive families shared: "My partner and I adopted two boys through YAA. As a same-sex couple, we were welcomed with open arms. The process can feel daunting, but our social worker made it a positive and supportive experience. We’d recommend YAA to anyone considering adoption, regardless of their sexual orientation."

Scott, another YAA adopter, added:

"As a gay man, I never imagined I’d be a parent. Adopting was the best decision we ever made. It’s not always easy, but the rewards far outweigh the challenges."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

from left; Sue, Leonie and a YAA experienced adopter

YAA is a proud professional member of New Family Social, a national organisation supporting LGBTQ+ adopters, Foster Carers and professionals. This partnership helps us deliver the best possible service to our LGBTQ+ applicants, providing them with free Gold membership to New Family Social’s support services.

Tor Docherty, CEO of New Family Social, said: "LGBTQ+ people bring strength, resilience, and a strong sense of community to adoption. Many children are waiting for loving homes, and we encourage LGBTQ+ individuals to come forward. We’ve seen countless children thrive in permanent, loving LGBTQ+ families."

Another YAA adopter shared: "If you’re thinking about starting a family, talk to YAA. They guide and support you every step of the way. Becoming Dad and Daddy to our two boys has been life-changing—we feel incredibly lucky."