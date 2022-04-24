Buyers reserve lodges worth over £2m as luxury retreat launches in North Yorkshire

Keld Spring Lodge Retreat plans to build premium lodges in a prime location surrounded by beautiful scenery.

Launched by staycation destination developer Actually Group over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, the £4m development will offer 30 low-carbon lodges, with the first due to be in place on the nine-acre site by June.

Situated near the village of Wombleton in Ryedale, on the edge of the North York Moors National Park and the Howardian Hills, Keld Spring is aimed at people aspiring to own a luxury holiday home in a prime location, as well as investors seeking an investment opportunity. It will create 40 new jobs when complete.

Keld Spring aims to raise the bar for high-end staycation destination experiences, featuring premium lodges in a beautifully landscaped setting amid the glorious North Yorkshire countryside. Picture: Actually Group

Actually Group’s ambition is to transform the UK staycation holiday market, combining sustainable lodge designs with contemporary interiors and innovative technology.

Lodges available at Keld Spring include the two or three bedroom Herriot, named after the late North Yorkshire author and vet James Herriot, and the two or three bedroom Rye, named after the region’s famous River Rye.

Each lodge has flexible layouts and stylish interior design options.

The secure, gated retreat will feature a lake while owners will also be able to enjoy spacious open plan living areas and outdoor terraces.

The lodges at Keld Spring will feature open plan living areas and outdoor terraces. Picture: Actually Group.

Andy Sutton, chief executive of Actually Group, said: “We’re delighted to have secured so many reservations at such an early stage in this exciting project. We’re now looking forward to the first lodges arriving and watching Keld Spring come to life over the coming months.”

Actually Group has a growing portfolio of developments in North Wales, Cumbria, Cornwall and Devon. It aims to create 15 new destinations, 1,000 lodges and 500 jobs by the end of next year.