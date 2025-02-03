Denver is set to share her slimming secrets

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing over 5 stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denver Ellis joined her local Slimming World group and lost 5 stone 7 lbs!

Denver has now trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK's largest community group-weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members of the group in Ackworth have already met Denver and are ready to welcome more members to their group at the Electric Theatre, on Thursdays at 5.30pm & 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denver said her journey started in 2016 after the birth of her first child when she weighed 17 stone - she didn't recognise the person she saw in the mirror "I was lost, upset and the thought of hitting the shops and seeing myself in those changing room mirrors made me not want to leave the house" she said. Denver knew she wanted to change something but didn't know where to start. She spoke to a friend who mentioned attending Slimming World, "I made the decision to go and I can honestly say that decision that morning changed my life!" - she now weighs 11 stone 7 lbs!

Before ......

Denver went on to say "Starting my journey was a scary step, but as soon as I walked through those doors everything changed. My consultant made me feel welcomed and gave me the motivation I needed to start my journey." She made friends in group and felt safe knowing that everyone was there for the same reason, helping and supporting each other. In just a few weeks her confidence started to grow and she felt like she was taking back control in her life.

Before Slimming World, Denver would eat takeaways almost every night and binge on junk food at the weekends. As a new mum she would grab unhealthy snacks when and wherever possible. "Slimming World helped me understand healthy food choices, eating real food, being more active and seeing great weight losses. The best thing of all is I never felt hungry, I was full, motivated and feeling absolutely amazing in myself - I now plan and prepare gorgeous meals for myself and the whole family and do so with ease after all the support from my Slimming World group. I make better choices and feel incredible."

Denver is not only slimmer but more active and very much looking forward to help others feel great about themselves too, saying "It was the small changes that changed my life, I feel the best I've ever felt in years - I'm becoming the woman I knew I always wanted to be and it's all thanks to Slimming World".