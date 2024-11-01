LGBTQ+ group announce huge New Year’s Eve party at Iconic Sheffield venue

A partnership between Sheffield’s latest LGBTQ+ pride organisation and one of the city’s most revered music venues will see the launch of a new event Kelham Pride will be taking over the famous Yellow Arch Studios in Neepsend for a massive New Year’s Eve celebration leading revellers into 2025.

This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated with Yellow Arch being an official partner venue during the inaugural Kelham Pride earlier this year. The event in June was a roaring success and is set to return bigger than ever on Saturday 21 June 2025.

As well as bringing the party, NYE PROUD is set to raise funds for Kelham Pride, which last year saw nearly 10,000 people head to Kelham Island and Neepsend for a full day of fun, freedom and inclusivity. Set to offer something for everyone in the community and its allies, partygoers can expect DJs, “Dragaoke”, live music, games, freebies and even fireworks.

Timings: Pre bar: 6pm Doors: 8pm Last entry: 1.30am (1st January) Tickets: £5 early bird £10 advance £15 on the door

(L-R) KINCA’s Ben McGarry, Yellow Arch Studio’s Russell Frisby

Ben McGarry, chairperson of Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA) who organise Kelham Pride said: “It’s fantastic to once again collaborate with the brilliant team at Yellow Arch, who are a stalwart fixture of Sheffield’s creative community.

“Not only are we going to be putting on a huge party which promises to be a celebration of the city’s LGBTQ+ community, but we will also be supporting the next Kelham Pride.

“The first year was such a success and it was incredible to see how many people came down to our corner of the city to be part of it. We’re very grateful to be able to put on this New Year’s Eve party to help us do it all over again in 2025.”Russell Frisby of Yellow Arch Studios said: “We didn’t have to think twice about collaborating with Kelham Pride again following the amazing event earlier in the year.

“It was great for Yellow Arch to be involved and when Kavita finished her set on the main stage, we carried on the party well into the night. We want to take that excitement and atmosphere that we saw in the summer and experience it all over again on New Year’s Eve. We can’t wait!”