Men’s well-being top priority for Yorkshire construction team

A housebuilder, which has several sites across the Yorkshire region, welcomed local representatives from Andy’s Man Club recently to its York based development, Langley Gate, to offer support to all male members of the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both employed colleagues and sub-contractors were invited to listen and gain insights and valuable information about why it’s OK to not be OK and how to help themselves and others.

“Construction workers are almost four times more likely to die by suicide than the national average and we felt taking mental health support out to site would help encourage our team members and contractors to talk about how they feel and seek help for any problems they may be experiencing,” said Justin Tranmere, Operations Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Bringing mental health to the workplace only helps to break down the barriers, and shows that going through those tricky times, or simply feeling lonely, sad or overwhelmed, is a very normal part of everyday life and that no one has to go through this in silence or alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy’s Man Club was established in 2016 by the mum and brother-in-law of Andrew Roberts, who was just 23 years old when he was taken by suicide.

Andy's Man Club at Langley Gate development, York

Now, each Monday at 7pm, at locations across the country, men attend the free, peer-to-peer talking group to end the stigma around men’s mental health and talk, or simply listen, to the challenges that men are facing in their everyday lives.

“By tackling these issues head on, and providing support to our team, we hope to break the stigma associated with men’s mental health,” said Justin. “We hope to be able to schedule another session in the coming weeks and months to continue to support our colleagues and contractors and thank the team at Andy’s Man Club for delivering such a positive session that resonated with so many of us.”