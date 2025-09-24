Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes amid the Langdale Moore Fire which has been burning since mid-August, with the rescue effort of fire crews, farmers and gamekeepers beset by explosions from World War Two munitions.

Yesterday, North Yorkshire’s chief fire officer Jonathan Dyson announced that the major incident status was officially removed from the incident, however crews will continue to monitor the situation.

Despite this, the Government will press ahead with a ban on controlled burning of heather on peatland at a depth of more than 30cms rather than the current 40cms limit from 30 September.

Controlled burning is used on some moorlands to tackle fire risk.

However, the Government says that banning it will help biodiversity and environmental protections.

Emergency services battle to contain a giant blaze which has been burning through Langdale Moor.

Academics and fire chiefs actually warned the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) against these changes, however ministers have pressed ahead all the same.

A letter from the National Fire Chiefs Council’s preparedness chair, John Roberts, of the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the Government risked “larger, more intense wildfires”.

Mr Roberts said: “We are increasingly concerned that policy decisions being made in certain areas of Government may conflict with those being developed elsewhere.

“For instance, whilst we fully support initiatives that promote environmental protection and biodiversity, these policies are not always aligned with those to manage the risk of wildfire.

“Without appropriate mitigation measures, such initiatives could inadvertently lead to increased fire loads and the risk of larger, more intense wildfires.”

He added: “Further restricting land managers’ ability to use prescribed burning as a wildfire prevention tool could compromise FRS (fire and rescue services) preparedness and response, increasing the danger to firefighters and the public.

“Any changes to regulations that inadvertently increase the frequency or severity of wildfires would further stretch already limited resources and could impact FRSs’ ability to keep communities safe.”

While a group of academics, currently undertaking a five-year £2.5m research project on moorlands, warned: “At present we do not feel that there is sufficient evidence to set aside the use of burning as a management tool over this proposed expanded area and push landowners towards other intervention types.

“Not least because there has not been enough research to consider the full impact of other intervention types, which could at this point in time, do more harm than good.”

Kevin Hollinrake, Tory Party chair and MP for Thirsk and Malton, told The Yorkshire Post: “This decision is reckless, naïve and dangerous.

“Ministers have ignored the clear advice of firefighters, farmers and land managers who know first-hand how to manage our moorland safely.

“It represents yet another direct attack on our rural way of life and one that could have catastrophic consequences for communities across North Yorkshire.

“Without managed burning, the Government risks being directly responsible for more devastating fires like the one we have just seen on Langdale Moor - fires which cost our communities dearly and put lives, livelihoods and landscapes at risk.”

Responding to a Parliamentary question from Mr Hollinrake, Nature Minister Mary Creagh claimed: “Evidence shows that burning is damaging to peatlands and can increase their long-term vulnerability to wildfires”.