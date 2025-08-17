Revealed: covert footage appears to show more alleged pig abuse at Cranswick farm

“Extreme” alleged animal abuse - including a piglet appearing to be left to cannibalism - has been exposed at a second pork farm used by Cranswick.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage filmed over a 10-month period by the Animal Justice Project appears to show injured piglets being violently kicked across the floor by workers, while others are apparently hit with heavy boards, at Somerby Top Farm in North Lincolnshire.

An investigation, by the Mail on Sunday, found that some of the worst alleged abuse came just after the farm was audited by Red Tractor, the animal welfare quality assessor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veterinarian Dr Alice Brough said: “The extreme violence shown by workers towards sentient individuals is deeply concerning.

“One pig is left to be cannibalised over days until he dies - it is impossible that a competent worker could miss the blood, screaming, and visible distress.

“Cranswick’s claims of high welfare are utterly incompatible with what we see here.”

A Somerby Top Farm appears to jab a pig in the face with a paddle. Credit: Animal Justice Project | Animal Justice Project

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, major supermarkets Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco suspended Northmoor Farm as a supplier, and now the supermarkets have done the same with Somerby.

A Cranswick spokesman said: “The health and welfare of our pigs is our highest priority. The content was recorded several months ago but has only recently been shared with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We find the treatment of the pigs in the footage distressing to watch and we apologise unreservedly for this lapse in our standards. It does not in any way reflect operating practices at our farms today.”

A Red Tractor spokesman told the Mail on Sunday that the farm’s certification had been suspended and a full investigation was under way.