Plans to overhaul dental contract announced by Government

It says new reforms will prioritise those with urgent and complex needs, and incentivise dentists to take these cases on.

A special course of treatment for patients with severe gum disease or serious tooth decay, more money for denture modifications and a requirement for dentists to deliver more urgent and unscheduled care are also part of the Government’s plans, the Department for Health and Social Care said.

Measures to make dental staff feel “rewarded, incentivised and a bigger part of the NHS” are also part of the proposed package.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said: “We inherited a broken NHS dental system that is in crisis.

“We have already started fixing this, rolling out 700,000 urgent and emergency appointments and bringing in supervising toothbrushing for three to five-year-olds in the most deprived areas of the country.

“But to get us to a place where patients feel NHS dentistry is reliable again, we have to tackle the problems in the system at their root.

“These reforms will bring common sense into the system again, attracting more NHS dentists, treating those with the greatest need first, and changing the system to make it work.

The Government also said it wanted to bring in better preventative measures to protect children’s dental health.

Tooth decay is currently the most common reason for children between the ages of five and nine to be admitted to hospital.

DHSC said it wanted there to be better use of tooth resin sealants for children with a history of dental decay.

The British Dental Association’s Shiv Pabary said: “These small, positive improvements are about as far as we can fix NHS dentistry while a broken system remains in place.

“We hope they can steady the ship, but this is not the final destination for a service still at risk of going under.”

According to the BDA, 97 per cent of people who try and access NHS dental services in Yorkshire and the North East fail.

This leads to situations where Ukrainians in York, who have fled the war, are heading back to their home country to have dental work.

Multiple dentists have told The Yorkshire Post that the dental contract, agreed under New Labour, is behind many issues with NHS dentistry.

Dr Mark Green, who was forced to sell his practice in Whitby as he could not find staff to work at an NHS clinic, said: “It’s widely been deemed unfit for practice.”

Dr Julian Perry, clinical lead at dentist legal adviser Densura, commented: “The contract is not fit for purpose - it just doesn’t work.

“If the patient needs 25 fillings the dental practice literally goes bust.