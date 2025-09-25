The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway will be hosting an immersive experience as part of the Railway 200 Exhibition celebrating 200 years of railway history.

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway is inviting visitors to step inside the story of Britain’s railways this autumn as it hosts the national ‘Railway 200’ exhibition train during the October half term holiday.

The event will be running from October 25 to November 2, 2025, at Keighley Station and it forms part of the wider Railway 200 festival, which celebrates 200 years since the beginning of the modern railway in the UK.

The exhibition train, supported by the National Railway Museum, is travelling across the country throughout the anniversary year.

The Keighley Station. (Pic credit: Keighley and Worth Valley Railway)

The specially adapted four-carriage train features a blend of interactive displays and historic milestones.

‘Railway Firsts’ follows the central breakthroughs that shaped the railway era and ‘Wonderlab on Wheels’ brings science and engineering to life through hands-on experiments.

The final carriage, ‘Your Railway Future’, looks to the future, offering younger visitors the chance to discover career paths they might not have considered on tracks, behind the scenes and more.

Keighley Station in July 1993.

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway will include free entry to the exhibition with any Day Rover ticket during the half term week.

Adult fares are £23 and children aged five to 15 are £11.50, with online discounts available for advance bookings and reduced rates for local residents in BD20, BD21 and BD22 postcode areas.

Marketing officer at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, Tom Marshall, said: “Having the ‘Railway 200’ exhibition train at Keighley for a week is an amazing opportunity for the whole family.