Jake has been described as one of the sweetest and most loving dogs you could ever wish to meet by staff at Leeds Rehoming Centre.

The lurcher first arrived at the centre in 2015 as a one-year-old pup after his owners could no longer care for him due to work commitment changes.

He was quickly rehomed until 2019 when once again, Jake found himself back in Dogs Trust care, due to a change in circumstance at home. Now Jake is looking for a loving family who will take him in as part of their family.

Jake at the rehoming centre. (Pic credit: Dogs Trust Leeds)

His unstable life has resulted in some anxieties, so Jake has been working on a special training programme which has been working well to build his confidence up with new people.

Rehoming centre manager, Amanda Sands, said: “Jake is an absolute sweetheart who will make an incredibly loyal and loving pet. People have come and gone in his life and as a result he can take time to get to know new people, but if you are patient and put in the time to meet him, giving him the space he needs initially, then in no time, he’ll be your shadow.

“Once that bond has been established, he will show you the fun and playful side of his nature. He’s so affectionate that he’ll spend the whole day snuggling on the sofa with you if you give him half a chance.

“He is very much loved here at the centre with his handlers often to be found in his kennel giving him extra snuggles. But our greatest wish is to find Jake his perfect home, where he can be truly loved and will give boundless unconditional love in return.”

Jake requires a calm and predictable adult only home where he has company all the time. He will need to be the only pet as he prefers human company rather than canine.