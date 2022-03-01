It’s Pancake Day! So many of us are eager to know how we can create the most delicious pancakes to enjoy with the family.

So The Grand York chef is here to tell you all about the best flipping techniques, pancake toppings to choose from and the recommended cooking equipment to use for the best results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which is the best pan to use for pancakes?

Tripled-stacked Buttermilk Pancakes with Berry Compote, Banana and Yoghurt. Pic credit: Marie Caley)

Mr Dixon said: “When it comes to selecting the right pan, I would always recommend using a non-stick frying pan to make the perfect pancake.”

What is the best secret ingredient for pancakes?

“I think the secret ingredient should always be full fat milk and melted unsalted butter; this gives you a rich velvety pancake. For an alternative to milk, use unsweetened almond milk for a great flavour,” he said.

Would you use butter or oil in the pan?

“I prefer to use a little oil as butter will burn. I will put the oil onto kitchen paper and rub the pan with the paper to dampen the pan rather than pouring the oil into the pan. The oil is just to make sure that the pancake does not stick in a dry pan.”

What heat should you cook a pancake at?

“You should cook a pancake at a medium heat rather than a high heat. You should also ensure you cook the pancake until it is just set before turning over.”

Is there a special technique to flipping a pancake?

“Having a shallow non-stick pan rather than a deep pan is the key to perfectly flipping your pancake. Cook the pancake until it’s just set and make sure you loosen from the sides of the pan before flipping.”

Why does the first pancake often fail?

“Usually the reason the first pancake fails is because the pan is not hot enough, or you need a little more oil to grease the bottom of the pan.”

Do you have any favourite toppings?

“Many people opt for the traditional lemon and sugar as a topping but for something different, I would recommend peanut butter, banana, and honey or fresh berries, yoghurt and granola as sweet options,” Mr Dixon said.