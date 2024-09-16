A “cruel and manipulative” child abusing gang were jailed for 106 years and a man claimed he was “too drunk” to remember throwing an object at police during the Rotherham riot.

On Tuesday (Sept 10), a court heard how an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her hospital bed by a convicted rapist.

Homeless Peter Dzudza, 28, was 'staying' at Bradford Royal Infirmary when he grouped both his 71-year-old victim's breasts in a private cubicle at the hospital in April.

Peter Dzudza | West Yorkshire Police / SWNS

He was later caught masturbating to pornography on his mobile phone in a corridor.

The judge said Dzudza would have been jailed for three years after a trial, but his guilty plea meant his sentence was reduced to 27 months.

More men were jailed for their parts in the riots this week.

Kurt Hooley , 34, was captured by the body-worn camera of a woman police officer, confronting her and her colleagues outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on August 4.

The father-of-two was jailed for two years and eight months.

In the same court Richard Harrison, who pushed over a police officer who was holding a riot shield outside the hotel, was jailed for two years and six months by the same judge on Tuesday (Sept 10).

Liam Crosby, aged 31, of Harewood Rise, Keighley, was jailed for his numerous child sexual offences that were discovered through a Snapchat account linked to him.

On Thursday (Sept 12), a 30-year-old man claimed he was too drunk to remember throwing an object at riot police outside a hotel housing more than 200 asylum seekers, during the riot in Rotherham.

Charlie Eames | South Yorkshire Police

Charlie Eames, of High Street, Sheffield has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Crosby was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court, on Tuesday (Sept 10), to a nine-year extended sentence, made up of six years custodial and three-year extended licence period.

A man was jailed for five years after raping a 14-year-old girl in a Rotherham alleyway 21 years ago, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.

Waleed Ali | NCA/PA Wire

Waleed Ali , 42, from Scunthorpe, was sentenced immediately after jurors found him guilty of raping a girl under 16 years old at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (Sept 13).

Also on Friday (Sept 13), seven Yorkshire men were jailed for a combined 23 years after they “launched an assault” on a victim outside his home.

South Yorkshire Police

In February 2021, seven men - Talhat Mughal, 51, Mohammed Basharat Mughal, 46, Mohammad Tabarak Mughal, 48, Ahmed Mughal, 34, Muhammad Uwais Mughal, 27, Hamza Mughal, 22, and Wakaas Mughal, 26 - all took part in a violent attack in Rotherham.

Finally, on Friday (Sept 13), seven men were described in court as ‘cruel and manipulative’ after they committed a string of child sex abuse offences against two teenage girls in the early 2000s.

National Crime Agency

A court heard how seven men - Mohammed Amar, 42, Yasser Ajaibe, 39, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, 49, Mohammed Siyab, 44, Abid Saddiq, 43, Tahir Yasin, 38 and Ramin Bari, 38 - “deliberately preyed on two young girls”.