A man has been arrested after a five-hour stand-off took place - causing traffic chaos as police closed roads.

Humberside Police said officers were called to a hotel in Anlaby Road, Hull, following reports of concern for a man’s safety.

The force said the man was believed to have taken to the roof after trying to force entry to another man’s hotel room shortly after 5am this morning (Apr 2).

The 48-year-old man remained on the roof until 10.35am, when the roof-top siege was ended.

Police closed a number of roads in the city centre while the stand off was taking place, causing chaos for drivers.

“Following enquiries so far, we can confirm the two men are believed to be known to each other.

“A cordon was in place and roads were closed at the time to allow emergency services to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, and we can confirm Anlaby Road, Ferensway, and Osbourne Street have now reopened.