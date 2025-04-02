Anlaby Road, Hull: Man arrested after five-hour stand-off with police in roof-top siege
Humberside Police said officers were called to a hotel in Anlaby Road, Hull, following reports of concern for a man’s safety.
The force said the man was believed to have taken to the roof after trying to force entry to another man’s hotel room shortly after 5am this morning (Apr 2).
The 48-year-old man remained on the roof until 10.35am, when the roof-top siege was ended.
Police closed a number of roads in the city centre while the stand off was taking place, causing chaos for drivers.
A statement from Humberside Police said: “Officers were called to reports of concern for safety of a man believed to have taken to a roof after allegedly attempting to force entry into a man’s hotel room shortly after 5am.
“Emergency services were deployed, and a 48-year-old man remained on the roof until around 10.35am. He has since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Following enquiries so far, we can confirm the two men are believed to be known to each other.
“A cordon was in place and roads were closed at the time to allow emergency services to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, and we can confirm Anlaby Road, Ferensway, and Osbourne Street have now reopened.
“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”