A Deliveroo driver who was riding a modified motorised bike has been sentenced after killing a cyclist who he collided with in a head-on crash.

Vincent Cullinane died after being struck by the Deliveroo fast-food worker on East Street in Leeds city centre.

Employee Oury Amadou Diallo hit Mr Cullinane on a blind bend, when they were both on the pavement and neither were wearing a helmet.

Diallo had fitted an electric motor to his bicycle that could reach speeds up to 32mph. Under law, this was classed as a motorcycle that required a licence to drive, which meant he was charged with causing death by careless driving.

However, and crucially in regards to the court case which was heard at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (Mar 10), it was made clear and accepted by the Crown that the motor had not been running at the time of the collision and the bike was travelling by pedal power alone.

The 22-year-old Diallo - who was 18 at the time of the crash on April 21, 2022, admitted causing death by careless driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

Prosecutor Michael Smith said the accident happened shortly before 6pm on April 21, 2022. Diallo had been travelling uphill with 51-year-old Mr Cullinane coming down the hill of the same stretch of pavement, but on a sweeping blind bend.

Mr Smith there was no way to assess the speed which either were travelling, but they “simply did not see each other”.

Knocked unconscious, Diallo came around and rang 999 for the stricken Mr Cullinane. He even desperately tried to flag down a passing ambulance. During his police interview, he answered all questions.

Diallo, of of Meynell Heights, Holbeck, admitted buying the motor online and fitting to his bicycle, but conceded he did not know the laws around the modification.

Mr Smith said the six-kilogramme motor did not cut out after reaching 15.5mph, therefore crossing the maximum speed permitted for an electric bicycle.

Mr Cullinane suffered serious injuries from which he never recovered and he died around three weeks later.

Mitigating, Graham Parkin said Diallo had no previous convictions and accepted the Crown’s case “wholly”.

Deliveroo rider Diallo killed Mr Cullinane (pictured inset) on a blind bend on East Street in Leeds. | WYP / Getty / Google Maps)

Diallo, who required a French interpreter during the hearing, had moved to the UK in 2021 to live with his father. He said Diallo had worked hard, finished his schooling and was working to support himself.

He said he was also quick to tend to Mr Cullinane in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar described the death as a “tragedy” and told Diallo: “Neither of you had any right to be on the pavement. Both of you were not able to see what was coming from the other side until the collision took place.”

He said due to Diallo’s lack of previous convictions he would not lock him up, so gave him a seven-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. Diallo was also banned from driving for four years and ordered to take an extended retest.

Police have now issued a warning to anyone considering modifying their bike with an illegal motor.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Vincent Cullinane’s family have been left absolutely devastated by his death in a collision which shows very clearly the dangers and risks of illegally modified electric bikes, scooters and other similar vehicles.

“These ‘powered transporters’ are classed as motor vehicles by definition and are subject to all the same legislation as cars and motorbikes.

“The unregulated power they produce and the speeds they can achieve create clear potential risks to the safety of others.

“Anyone using such a vehicle faces being prosecuted for driving without insurance and without a licence and having their vehicle seized.

