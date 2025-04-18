The driver can be seen travelling the wrong way down a dual carriageway in order to get onto a slip road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver went the wrong way down a dual carriageway - travelling towards oncoming traffic - to get onto a slip road.

A video compilation, released by Humberside Police, also includes footage of dangerous overtakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driver travels towards oncoming traffic on dual carriageway. | Humberside Police