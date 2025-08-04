Yorkshire Water has revealed how much water has been saved since hosepipe restrictions were put in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water said the hosepipe ban was needed with the county’s reservoirs sitting at 56 per cent capacity. This is well below the normal level of 82 per cent at this time of year.

Shocking photos have shown reservoirs appearing to be on the verge of drying out with incredibly low amounts of water.

Yorkshire Water has since given an update, revealing that around 80m litres of water has been saved by customers every day.

That means about 10 per cent less water is being used than before the hosepipe ban came into effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that, the wet weather has led to savings of 35m litres.

Baitings reservoir near Ripponden. Credit: Yorkshire Water | Yorkshire Water

However, there are still no signs the hosepipe restrictions are about to be lifted, with the county’s reservoirs at 47.4 per cent capacity.

Normally, reservoirs are at 76.5 per cent capacity at this time of year

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “A 10 per cent reduction in domestic water use since restrictions were implemented is fantastic and testament to our customers who understand the need to put the hosepipes away and to save water where they can after an extremely dry 2025 so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen temperatures drop and patches of rainfall across the region in recent weeks, which both help to bring down demand for water, but reservoir levels are still falling as we continue to distribute over 1.2bn litres of water every day.

“We really appreciate the efforts of residential and business customers to do what they can to reduce water usage.

“Our teams are working around the clock to find and fix leaks, repairing more than 800 every week to keep water in supply.

“The hosepipe restrictions remain in place, and we recently enacted the next stage of our drought plan – the application for drought permits and orders – to manage the water resources picture in the near and longer-term.