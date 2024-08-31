Stigma associated with suicide needs to end if we’re to prevent more deaths
When it comes to suicide there is still a lot of stigma around it, which is hindering society’s ability to help save lives.
The impact that suicide has is manifold. There is the obvious loss of life. But then there is the feeling of loss felt by loved ones.
Confusion, sadness and a fear of getting close to others can often affect family and friends of those who die by suicide.
That is why Ellie MacDonald’s raw and honest Saturday Essay in today’s newspaper is so important. Having lost her father at a young age, she talks about the impact that his death had on her life and how she struggled to come to terms with his death.
Ms MacDonald also writes about how suicide prevention needs to be a community effort and it can’t be left to one agency to help save lives.
Suicide rates registered in England and Wales last year were the highest in more than two decades, data released earlier this week showed.
There were 6,069 suicides registered in the two nations in 2023, up from 5,642 in 2022.
There is clearly a mental health crisis across the nation and by not tackling it in a meaningful way, lives are being lost.
The starting point for this has to be tackling the stigma around suicide. Readers of a certain age will remember how suicide was a crime in England and Wales until 1961.
That is why it is incumbent on all of us to talk and listen when it comes to mental health.
If you need support with mental health challenges you can contact the following:
Samaritans - https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/
Andy’s Man Club - https://andysmanclub.co.uk/
HelloHope provides training on intervention - www.hellohope.uk
