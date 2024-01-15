A Leeds man who struggled with his mental health has become a hat-trick hero for England after turning his life around - which he puts down to the support of Andy's Man Club.

Paul Norris, 52, has fought a two-year battle with mental health challenges which led him to the brink of despair.

However, with the support of the Andy's Man Club (AMC) group in Leeds which he attends each week and the therapeutic benefits of walking football, Paul Norris reclaimed his mental health and realised a childhood dream — playing international football for England.

Two years ago, Paul's life took a tumultuous turn as he found himself entangled in the complexities of family issues, coupled with the sudden illness of his beloved dog Tia.

The breaking point came with the shocking death of his close friend Mark, triggering a cascade of overwhelming stress and anxiety.

However, Paul took matters into his own hands and took the brave step to visit Andy’s Man Club - a men’s mental health group with five locations in Leeds.

Since then, Paul has been in recovery and has attended a session each week, becoming a key member of the group.

The turning point in Paul's life came when he received an unexpected call from Ian Furlong, the England walking football manager.

Paul Norris embraced the therapeutic benefits walking football and now plays for the England team.

At 52, Paul - who has loved football all his life - was given the opportunity to represent his country in the Winter Tri-Nations Tournament in South Wales.

Fulfilling a childhood dream, Paul scored a memorable hat trick against Australia, making history as the first England 50s player to achieve such a feat in a major tournament.

"As a kid when you start playing football one of your dreams is to play international football for your country and I was going to fulfil my childhood dream,” Paul added, “Stood with my fellow England players listening to the National anthem is something I will never, ever, forget.”

Speaking about his recovery, Paul told the Yorkshire Post he hit his lowest point when his dog and close friend died in a short period.

Paul Norris joined Leeds Andy's Man Club 18 months ago and since has received help with his mental health.

He said: “Tia (my dog), started to become unwell, so visits to the vets started etc. Then it all came crashing down in July 2022 when a month before one of my close friends, Mark who is the same age as me, suffered from heart failure after going out for a jog with his nephew and this lad was super fit.”

Paul's mental health deteriorated rapidly, culminating in a moment of crisis at his workplace.

“I think, for me, this was the straw that broke the camel’s back as I was at work one Friday morning and had not been sleeping properly for about a month as my brain wouldn’t switch off, worrying about what person I had to ring the next day or what chore I had to do.

“That morning started with a bust-up with a member of the public over something I felt was so pointless.

Paul was given the opportunity to play for England Walking Football Team and now wears the number 7 shirt.

“I think what tipped me over the edge was when a friend of my mum and dad’s came into work, I’d not seen him for a couple of years, we were just chatting and I walked him to the front doors when he put his hand on my shoulder and said: “I tell you what Paul, your dad would be so proud of the man you have become.””

Paul said it was at this point he could “feel this wave of emotion coming over” and after saying goodbye he went to gather his thoughts when a work colleague followed and asked: “Are you ok?” and that was it - what Paul described as “a total mental breakdown right then and there”, adding: “I hadn’t a clue what was going on, I had never experienced anything like this before.”

It was then Paul decided to seek out mental health help and treatment, but expressed his struggle to find adequate mental health support.

He said: “Each time I had to tell them my story it took a bit more fight out of me and being told there wasn’t anything they could do for me in those weeks - making phone call after phone call - I was getting lower and lower to the point it was spiralling out of control.”

However, a lifeline emerged in the form of Andy's Man Club, where Paul found solace and camaraderie among like-minded men.

"A couple of friends told me about Andy’s Man Club and I thought I’ve nothing to lose. To be honest, I wasn’t expecting much and I honestly thought it would be a waste of my time. But, oh my God, how wrong I was,” Paul explained.

“My first night at Milford Leeds I was sitting in my car, still very sceptical, and still thinking “Shall I go in or not” when a facilitator, called Lee, came over and said: “You here for AMC?”. He was so friendly which made up my mind to go in.”

The Andy's Man Club is a nationwide charitable organisation dedicated to eradicating the stigma associated with men's mental health. It achieves this goal by hosting weekly gatherings designed to support individuals grappling with emotional distress and depression.

This week, the club saw a record number of new visitors in Leeds and it is growing all the time.

Through AMC, Paul was able to fully open up about his problems and when he did he said the “floodgates opened” which prompted a fellow AMC member to help him learn about EMDR therapy, a crucial tool in processing deep-seated trauma that had plagued him for over four decades.

Due to further waiting lists, Paul decided to pursue private EMDR therapy - during which he discovered he didn’t have depression but was suffering from PTSD.

He said: “Suddenly the death of my father when I was nine years old, my grandma taking her final breath in my arms, having to put our beautiful dog, Tia to sleep, the CPR incidents I’d been involved in at worth - both of whom were dead before they hit the flood - and countless other traumatic events in my life, and boom, Pandora’s box was open and all these memories hit all at once like a tidal wave of which my brain just couldn’t cope.”

Paul said joining Leeds Walking Football provided not only a physical outlet but also a sense of being part of a team reminiscent of the dressing room banter from his earlier football days.

He has now been chosen for the England squad in the upcoming International Walking Football World Cup.

Wearing the coveted number 7 shirt, Paul said his remarkable transformation from contemplating suicide to representing his country on the international stage is a testament to the power of resilience and the support network provided by AMC.

In reflecting on his journey, Paul emphasises the importance of hitting rock bottom and reaching out for help.

Access support from the Samaritans, 24 hours a day, for free, by calling 116 123 or emailing [email protected]