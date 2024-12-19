I have visited some of the best Christmas markets in Europe and Yorkshire and they all have one very important thing in common.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What appeals to me the most about Christmas markets is the festive atmosphere, the trinkets sold at the stalls and the social component.

Everyone is friendly and happy to have a chat.

Each market has its own charm and what really makes them unique is the decorations and the people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Post reporter Liana Jacob at the Schönbrunn Palace Christmas market in Vienna.

For years I’ve explored some of the best festive markets in Yorkshire including the one in the centre of York and the Harrogate Christmas Fayre. With each market I was blown away by the elaborate lights and decorations.

Remember the toy shop in Home Alone 2?

It felt like walking into an open air version of that shop every time I walked through the markets and marvelled at the stunning items sold at the stalls, each one carefully handcrafted.

York is already a beautiful city with so much to do and when it hosts the Christmas market, it lights up and instantly puts you in a great mood. With 75 alpine chalets lining Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, there’s not a shortage of things to eat, drink and buy.

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

It displays a variety of local crafts, delicious festive treats and artisan products and more importantly, the people are welcoming and very chatty - which I enjoy thoroughly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre features a wide range of local traders and traditional European Christmas stalls from arts and crafts to festive decorations - there’s so much to choose from especially when you’re looking for a gift for someone special.

The problem with me going to a Christmas market is that I take forever as I’m addicted to the products and I end up chatting for ages with the friendly vendors. Some might say I can talk for Yorkshire - and that’s saying something.

Liana at the York Christmas market.

Since I spent part of my childhood in Harrogate, I know it pretty well and I’m familiar with my surroundings but I also enjoy having a natter with strangers - what better place to be in my element than at a festive market?

I’ve also been on the popular Candy Cane Express road train where I took a tour of Harrogate and let me tell you, I felt like I was seeing my town for the first time. Exploring your hometown through a tourist’s eyes can make you fully appreciate it. I also enjoyed a bit of ice skating last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, I’ve also become acquainted with the Leeds Christmas Market located on City Square and Millennium Square. That’s a completely different experience as the city is so big, you can’t get through it in one evening.

With 70 traditional stalls from local, national and international traders across two locations and thousands of people flocking to the market, I felt overwhelmed by it all.

Prague Christmas market.

The city life is very different to town life - the fast paced environment means it’s harder to stop and have a chat with people as everyone is so busy dashing from one stall to another. It didn’t take away from the merriment I felt. There was live music, Christmas food and drink and outdoor bars to enjoy with friends and family.

In January 2019, I went to Prague for one of my friend’s 30th birthday and the timing was perfect as the Christmas market was still on when we were there. It is thought to be one of the best in Europe according to The Times and I’m not surprised. The appearance of the market was like it was out of a picture book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is something magical about stepping out of one’s comfort zone and travelling outside of your little bubble. It evolves your way of thinking and you become more observant of the little details. You start to throw caution to the wind and try things you wouldn’t have otherwise tried.

This same sensation returned when I visited Vienna in November this year - the Rauthaus Christmas Market has been named one of the best in Europe too by The Times. But I didn’t just visit that market, I also explored one at Schönbrunn Palace, opposite Museums Quarter and another tucked away along a few streets far from the prying eyes of tourists. Wandering through the market and stopping at every stall, I felt like I was in a dream.

Again, the traders both local and international were all so friendly and chatty, I spent hours at each market - I couldn’t help myself.

It might be the Yorkshire lass and journalist in me, but there is something so special about markets - whether they are Christmas or regular - that make you feel like you are stepping into a community. They feel warm, cosy and inviting and even though you are in a little town in Yorkshire, it feels like you’re travelling the world as you come across so many people from different backgrounds who share their life story with you. I instantly feel at home when I visit them.