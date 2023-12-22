In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.

A Ripon Grammar school student has played a starring role in a film which hopes to raise awareness following the recent State of Nature 2023 report that found nearly one in six species are threatened with extinction from Great Britain.

As part of the Christmas Eve programming on Radio 3, presenter Elizabeth Alker explores the ancient tradition of South Yorkshire carolling.

England international footballer Bethany England has had a “whirlwind” 2023 – with a club transfer, World Cup heartache and a serious hip injury, but she says this year has taught her “a lot” about herself.

York-born Danyah Miller on the Seven Secrets of Spontaneous Storytelling, Bretton Hall and learning to mime in Paris: Whether it was playing by the old Holgate Windmill near her childhood home in York, riding her moped Sebastian to Bretton Hall for drama class or learning mime in Paris, Danyah has always chased the thrill of storytelling.

Working over the festive period is all part of the job for many healthcare workers. Doctors and nurses spring to mind as obvious ones, but staff from porters to cleaners, play workers to catering teams will be giving up Christmas Day with their loved ones to keep hospitals going for the patients who need them.

Why Christmas takes its toll on dementia carers. The Alzheimer’s Society charity is running a Christmas appeal to support those who turn to its Dementia Support Line for help this festive period.

