Savannah Bentham: 10-year-old girl who died after being bitten by her dog named as family pay tribute
Savannah Bentham’s family say they are ‘utterly shocked and devastated’ by the incident which happened at around 4pm on November 1.
The 10-year-old suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog in what police have said was ‘out of character’.
Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, Savannah died at the scene.
A statement from her family said: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah. We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.
“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss. We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah.”
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are conducting detailed enquiries covering all aspects of the incident. One of the lines of enquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.
“All indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with Savannah and the dog having a close, loving relationship. Due to the circumstances of the incident, the dog will be destroyed.”
A post-mortem took place on Sunday evening and an inquest is set to open into her death in the coming days.
The statement added: “Our officers are continuing to support the family while enquiries continue. We again urge people not to speculate about the incident and to respect the family’s wish for privacy to grieve in peace.”