Police have named the 10-year-old girl who died in Yorkshire last week as her family have paid tribute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Savannah Bentham’s family say they are ‘utterly shocked and devastated’ by the incident which happened at around 4pm on November 1.

The 10-year-old suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog in what police have said was ‘out of character’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, Savannah died at the scene.

A statement from her family said: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah. We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.

“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss. We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah.”

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are conducting detailed enquiries covering all aspects of the incident. One of the lines of enquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with Savannah and the dog having a close, loving relationship. Due to the circumstances of the incident, the dog will be destroyed.”

A post-mortem took place on Sunday evening and an inquest is set to open into her death in the coming days.