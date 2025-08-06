Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After May’s local elections, the Labour trio expressed their interest in welcoming Mr Campbell, the new Hull and East Yorkshire Mayor, into the fold.

Early meetings were positive and the final agreement was expected to be signed on Yorkshire Day, last Friday, however Mr Campbell pulled out at the last minute.

He said: “I wanted to collaborate and sign, but unfortunately, I couldn't reach an agreement with the county's Labour mayors.”

It is understood Mr Campbell refused to accept the inclusion of a pledge to meet green targets.

Luke Campbell is the Mayor for Hull and East Yorkshire. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

The agreement said: “We will seek to drive forward our ability to meet our net zero targets and transition to a low carbon circular economy, ensuring people across Yorkshire are at the forefront of the green industrial revolution.”

Mr Campbell explained: "Net zero is proving to be a disaster for Britain. Our people are paying some of the highest energy bills in Europe. I was not elected to support misguided net zero targets.”

However, he added: “I support green energy investment in the region as well as supporting cleaner air initiatives.”

Left to right: South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith signing the White Rose Agreement in Selby Abbey. Credit: SYMCA | SYMCA

There are a huge number of net zero industries in Hull and East Yorkshire, including Siemens Gamesa’s wind turbine factory and the potential multi-billion pound carbon capture and storage project.

In a statement from the three Labour mayors, they said they were “disappointed” before adding: “One of the strengths of mayoral devolution is putting place before party politics.

“We were keen to work collaboratively with Luke in the interests of residents across the whole of Yorkshire - because we know that people’s lives don’t stop at the boundaries drawn on a map.”

Ms Brabin told The Yorkshire Post: “The White Rose Agreement is to improve transport, culture, jobs and investment, when it comes to tourism selling the Yorkshire brand internationally.