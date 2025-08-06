Exclusive:Reform's Luke Campbell pulls out of Yorkshire mayors collaboration agreement over net zero
South Yorkshire’s Oliver Coppard, West Yorkshire’s Tracy Brabin and York and North Yorkshire’s David Skaith signed the White Rose Agreement at Selby Abbey in March, pledging work more closely together on business investment, promoting the county and transport.
After May’s local elections, the Labour trio expressed their interest in welcoming Mr Campbell, the new Hull and East Yorkshire Mayor, into the fold.
Early meetings were positive and the final agreement was expected to be signed on Yorkshire Day, last Friday, however Mr Campbell pulled out at the last minute.
He said: “I wanted to collaborate and sign, but unfortunately, I couldn't reach an agreement with the county's Labour mayors.”
It is understood Mr Campbell refused to accept the inclusion of a pledge to meet green targets.
The agreement said: “We will seek to drive forward our ability to meet our net zero targets and transition to a low carbon circular economy, ensuring people across Yorkshire are at the forefront of the green industrial revolution.”
Mr Campbell explained: "Net zero is proving to be a disaster for Britain. Our people are paying some of the highest energy bills in Europe. I was not elected to support misguided net zero targets.”
However, he added: “I support green energy investment in the region as well as supporting cleaner air initiatives.”
There are a huge number of net zero industries in Hull and East Yorkshire, including Siemens Gamesa’s wind turbine factory and the potential multi-billion pound carbon capture and storage project.
In a statement from the three Labour mayors, they said they were “disappointed” before adding: “One of the strengths of mayoral devolution is putting place before party politics.
“We were keen to work collaboratively with Luke in the interests of residents across the whole of Yorkshire - because we know that people’s lives don’t stop at the boundaries drawn on a map.”
Ms Brabin told The Yorkshire Post: “The White Rose Agreement is to improve transport, culture, jobs and investment, when it comes to tourism selling the Yorkshire brand internationally.
“We will continue with the White Rose Agreement, but it’s a shame and a real disappointment that he felt like he couldn’t sign.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.