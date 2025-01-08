Amid extreme weather temperatures and icy conditions, many travellers have been faced with flight cancellations or delays at Leeds Bradford Airport - here is everything you need to know about Ryanair’s refund policy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extreme weather had prompted the airport to close its runway on January 5, 2025 and as a result, several flights on Sunday morning were cancelled or rescheduled due to the snowfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the runway has now been cleared and arrivals and departures have resumed at LBA, certain travel providers such as Ryanair are still having issues.

Ryanair at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Ryanair posted an update on its website today (January 8): “Please be advised that we are monitoring potential disruptions to flights to/from the UK on Wed 08 Jan due to snow and ice.

“Affected passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling to/from The UK on Wed 08 Jan should check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight. “We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers by these weather conditions, which is outside of Ryanair's control and affects all airlines operating to/from the UK on Wed 08 Jan.”

As with every travel provider, Ryanair has a refund policy for customers whose flights have been cancelled or delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the refund policy?

Ryanair tickets are non-refundable for flights that have operated and customers did not travel, even if you have a valid reason for deciding not to travel. This is because the seat you booked has operated empty in your absence.

On occasions where Ryanair has cancelled your flight, failed to operate the flight ‘reasonably according to schedule’ or you were denied boarding, you may be entitled to a refund in accordance with Regulation (EC) 261/2004.

You may also be entitled to a refund if an immediate family member who is not travelling with you dies within 28 days of your booked flight or if someone on your booking passes away before your trip.

Who is eligible for a refund with Ryanair?

You may be entitled to a refund of your ticket under the following circumstances:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your flight has been cancelled

If you have experienced a flight delay of more than five hours

If your scheduled time of departure is delayed by at least five hours

In the case of bereavement of a booked passenger or bereavement of an immediate family member who is not travelling with you

How can I apply for a refund with Ryanair?

If your flight has been cancelled or delayed or rescheduled, you will receive an email from the Customer Service at Ryanair confirming this information. The email will give you the following choices:

Request a refund

Request to be re-routed, under comparable transport conditions, to your final destination at your earliest opportunity or at a later date at your convenience, subject to availability

Change your flight on the same route to new times/dates for free

You can request a refund by clicking the link in your email or alternatively, you can access your booking through the My Bookings section on Ryanair.com.

If you have booked through an online travel agent (OTA), Ryanair may not have received your personal contact or payment details. If this is the case, you can download, complete and submit the customer verification form on the Ryanair website. The refund will then be processed directly to you.

Why is my Ryanair refund amount different to how much I paid?

When you book travel extras including car hire, hotels, and parking, they are not part of a Travel Package, so the payment goes directly to these third-party providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair will only take payment for flights/flight services, so when you request a refund, Ryanair can only give you back the money it received.

To receive a refund for travel extras, you will need to contact the third-party providers directly. You can find a list of transfer and parking services provider contact details on the website.

How long will it take for my refund to be paid by Ryanair?

If you have booked directly with Ryanair on the website, requested a refund due to a flight disruption and you are eligible for one, you will receive it in your Ryanair Wallet within 24 hours, which you can access via your myRyanair account.

If you would like to withdraw the refund from your Ryanair Wallet back on to your original form of payment, you can do this with one click and it will be refunded within five working days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you did not book directly with Ryanair but through an OTA, refunds may take longer to process as Ryanair will need to verify your details first. You can download, complete and submit the customer verification form in this case which you can find on the website.

How can I check the status of my refund with Ryanair?

If you have requested a refund due to a flight disruption, you will receive an email from Ryanair within 24 hours confirming your request has been processed. You can check the status of your refund in your Ryanair Wallet.

I cannot find my cancelled flight email from Ryanair - how do I apply for a refund?