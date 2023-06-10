All Sections
11 free agents who may interest Doncaster Rovers including Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hull City stars

Doncaster Rovers have acted early in the transfer market, making six new signings.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST

Ian Lawlor, Jack Senior, Jamie Sterry, Richard Wood, George Broadbent and Joe Ironside have all joined since the end of last season. However, there is still a long way to go until the 2023/24 campaign kicks off and there may still be more additions.

Here are 11 players out of contract this summer Doncaster may be interested in.

The wing-back is leaving MK Dons upon the expiry of his deal.

1. Tennai Watson

The wing-back is leaving MK Dons upon the expiry of his deal. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons in the third tier.

2. Arthur Gnahoua

The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons in the third tier. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The forward was unable to establish himself in the Hull City first-team but has a lot more to give at just 23.

3. Billy Chadwick

The forward was unable to establish himself in the Hull City first-team but has a lot more to give at just 23. Photo: Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images

Lubala impressed at League Two level for Crawley Town.

4. Beryly Lubala

Lubala impressed at League Two level for Crawley Town. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

