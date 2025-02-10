Arsenal and Manchester City 'monitoring' £5m former Sheffield Wednesday star

By Tom Coates

Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:57 BST
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is reportedly of interest to Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City.

The latter developed Dele-Bashiru within their youth system before allowing him to depart in 2020, selling him to Wednesday for an undisclosed fee,

Despite his young age, the midfielder was a regular presence in the first-team squad at Hillsborough and was offered a new deal following promotion from League One in 2023.

However, he did not put pen to paper and moved to Turkey to link up with Hatayspor. His exploits abroad caught the eyes of Lazio, who signed the 24-year-old on loan in the summer. Reports indicated he had been valued at £5m plus bonuses.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru left Sheffield Wednesday in 2023. | Ashley Allen/Getty Images

According to 3 Added Minutes, his form in Serie A has attracted admiring glances from the Premier League.

Arsenal and Manchester City are both said to be keeping tabs on the midfielder, who is also thought to have been the subject of recent interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Juventus.

The Seagulls and The Old Lady are believed to have been told he was not available and it remains to be seen whether there will be further interest.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has thrived in Italy with Lazio. | Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Although Dele-Bashiru is only on loan at Lazio, the Italian club have an obligation to make his move permanent.

Therefore, any discussions regarding a future move appear likely to be held with Lazio, rather than Hatayspor.

