ROTHERHAM UNITED have been weighed down by expectations they have been unable to meet so far on their return to League One, but there will be no such problem away to Birmingham City's "Championship squad" on Saturday.

The big spending Blues are two points clear at the top with two games in hand, so few people are expecting a Millers team who it was hoped would be in the play-off picture but are currently in 14th to win.

Asked how he will approach the game, manager Steve Evans replied: "With great care and no fear but lots of respect. I think everyone in this league, including myself in the past has spoken about how much money Birmingham – particularly Birmingham but others too – are spending.

"But (coach) Chris Davies can only spend it wisely and him, the coaching staff and the people above him have spent it very wisely. They've got a squad that will grace the Championship and do very well and I repeat what I said in August, I think they'll win the league by 10, 12 points.

"But it doesn't mean to say three of those points can come against us on Saturday.

"They've won a lot games by the odd goal so it's not as easy as people think it is when it comes to the actual games but a lot of managers have described it to me as a free hit when you go to St Andrew's and that's almost what it feels like.

"It needs a strong performance and a real disciplined performance both on the pitch and off it."

Evans will also have Premier League potential on his side after signing Manchester United under-21 captain Dan Gore in time to play.

NOTHING TO LOSE: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The 20-year-old midfielder made his Red Devils debut as a League Cup starter against Crystal Palace in 2023, and came off the bench in a Premier League game weeks later. His only other senior experience was at Port Vale, where his loan was ended by an injury in his first game.

Gore's addition should add confidence to a squad missing the injured Jonson Clarke-Harris (calf), Alex MacDonald (groin) and Shaun McWilliams, though his hamstring is not as bad as first feared, and he could train on Monday.

Also absent will be defender Cohen Bramall, who left for Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

Evans, who is still chasing a striker, hopes and expects it will be the last senior departure of this window.