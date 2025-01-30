Bolton Wanderers next manager: Former Bradford City and Stoke City man 'in advanced talks'
Ian Evatt’s departure by mutual consent was confirmed last week and a caretaker coaching team has since been assembled.
Former Leeds United coach Julian Darby and ex-Sheffield United defender Andy Taylor have taken on first-team responsibilities alongside Andrew Tutte and led the club to back-to-back wins.
However, it appears the Trotters could soon have a permanent head coach at the helm. According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, talks between the parties are at an advanced stage.
A midfielder in his playing days, Schumacher amassed over 100 appearances for Bradford between 2004 and 2007.
He moved into coaching with Everton, later landing his first role in senior management at Plymouth Argyle.
His exploits with the Pilgrims caught the attention of Stoke City, who hired the 40-year-old in 2023.
The Stoke hotseat has been described as a poisoned chalice in recent years and Schumacher was unable to buck the trend.
He was axed back in September, eventually being succeeded by former Huddersfield Town coach Narcis Pelach.
The Spaniard did not last long at the helm and has since taken up a backroom role at West Ham United.
