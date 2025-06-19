Ibou Touray is reportedly heading from Stockport County to Bradford City.

The 30-year-old is a seasoned left-back who was worked his way up the footballing pyramid since being released by Everton as a teenager.

He was part of Salford City’s remarkable rise from the the National League North to League Two, before helping Stockport make the jump from the fourth tier to the third.

It appears his next challenge will be in West Yorkshire, with the promotion specialist seemingly on his way to Valley Parade.

Stockport County's Ibou Touray is seemingly on his way to Bradford City. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Ibou Touray seemingly Bradford-bound

According to Sam Byrne of the Manchester Evening News, Touray is likely to be heading to Bradford this summer.

At the end of the 2024/25 season, Touray was offered a new contract by Stockport alongside teammates Fraser Horsfall and Callum Camps.

Regarding the contractual uncertainty, Stockport’s CEO Simon Wilson said: “We are in dialogue with several others regarding next steps and as soon as we have conclusive decisions we will update further.

“I appreciate fans (as we are) will be keen to see players commit, however deals must suit all parties and we all must respect the players’ positions as they consider options.”

Horsfall has since moved to Blackpool, while Camps has put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Ibou Touray has made 88 appearances for Stockport County. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Bradford City’s summer refresh

It now appears Touray could become the fifth signing of the summer at Valley Parade. First through the door was Max Power, an experienced midfielder who had been plying his trade in Denmark.

Imposing centre-back Curtis Tilt followed, making a free transfer switch from League Two outfit Salford City.

Joe Wright then came on board, bringing his defensive experience from Kilmarnock, before wideman Josh Neufville joined from AFC Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, Bradford had been linked with defender Murray Wallace following the end of his seven-year association with Millwall.