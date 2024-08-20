Burnley have reportedly opened talks with Nottingham Forest over Sheffield United-linked defender Joe Worrall.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at the City Ground and earlier this year, was allowed to join Turkish side Besiktas on loan. Prior to the move, he had been linked with both Sheffield United and Leeds United.

He is now back at his parent club and reports of interest from Bramall Lane resurfaced earlier this summer. However, he appears to have attracted attention from elsewhere in the Championship.

According to Football Insider, Burnley have opened talks over a potential deal for the defender, who has spent the entirety of his senior career on Forest’s books.

Joe Worrall has slipped down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

While a number of clubs are said to be interested, the report claims Burnley are hoping to win the race for Worrall’s signature. The centre of defence appears to be a priority for the Clarets, who are understood to be closing in on the signing of Bashir Humphreys from Chelsea.

The England youth international had been linked with Leeds but reports have indicated he is closing in on a move to Turf Moor.