Daniel Farke is hoping Leeds United's supporters can generate an atmosphere as Sheffield Wednesday fans boycott Tuesday's League Cup tie, but has warned the Owls will be dangerous regardless of their off-field troubles.

For the first time this season the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has asked its members not to attend a match as they try to force the hand of chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club at a realistic price.

The Thai businessman has said for a long time he is willing to sell, a pledge reiterated during a summer of late wages, transfer embargoes and restrictions, cancelled pre-season games, merchandise boycotts and the failure to pay HMRC, rival clubs and suppliers on time.

But sources close to would-be buyers insists his price is way out of kilter with the Championship club's worth, falling with every dropped point and player departure. Chansiri has invested a big nine-figure sum over his 10-year ownership, and feels he is entitled to a significant proportion of it back, but the Football League has joined those urging him to accept a “fair market value”.

As a result, the only stands open for what should be a high-profile Yorkshire derby will be the South Stand and the Leppings Lane End, where Leeds have sold their 3,700-ticket allocation.

"We are used to playing in buzzing away grounds at Championship level once Leeds United were showing up in sold-out stadiums so perhaps it's a bit of a new experience," admitted Farke, who made his 10th signing of the summer with the addition of Justin James on Monday.

"I don't expect it will be like a pre-season game.

"I hope we will have proper support. We will see if they cheer their crowd up especially after a good result for them at league level.

FEEL THE NOISE: Daniel Farke wants Leeds United supporters to drive the atmosphere at Hillsborough (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"I don't expect something more or less like corona times (the Covid-19 pandemic) in an empty stadium.

"We want to make sure we are there with a good performance and a good result but we are also aware there is a competitive side who we will try to use their momentum from Saturday."

That came from the Owls fighting from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw at Wrexham, their first point of the new Championship season.

"I expect a tough game," said Farke. "Especially for a side with a tough start to the season, quite often the cup provides an opportunity to generate a bit of momentum.

BOYCOTT: Hillsborough's North Stand and Kop (right) will be closed on Tuesday as Sheffield Wednesday fans stay away (Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"On Saturday after being down 2-0 they showed great character to come back with a draw. That will also help the self-confidence and the spirit of the squad.

"They will try everything to build on this momentum and spirit with a win over a Premier League side.

"They still have many of last season's squad who played a solid season at Championship level."

Leeds registered full-back Justin before noon on the day before kick-off, which should make him eligible to face the Owls.

The one-cap England international is right-footed but can play in both full-back positions and even featured in a back three for Leicester City last season. James made 99 Premier League appearances for the Foxes after joining the from hometown club Luton Town in 2019.