Daniel Farke backs Leeds United fans and Sheffield Wednesday players to stop cup tie turning into 'pre-season game'
For the first time this season the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has asked its members not to attend a match as they try to force the hand of chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club at a realistic price.
The Thai businessman has said for a long time he is willing to sell, a pledge reiterated during a summer of late wages, transfer embargoes and restrictions, cancelled pre-season games, merchandise boycotts and the failure to pay HMRC, rival clubs and suppliers on time.
But sources close to would-be buyers insists his price is way out of kilter with the Championship club's worth, falling with every dropped point and player departure. Chansiri has invested a big nine-figure sum over his 10-year ownership, and feels he is entitled to a significant proportion of it back, but the Football League has joined those urging him to accept a “fair market value”.
As a result, the only stands open for what should be a high-profile Yorkshire derby will be the South Stand and the Leppings Lane End, where Leeds have sold their 3,700-ticket allocation.
"We are used to playing in buzzing away grounds at Championship level once Leeds United were showing up in sold-out stadiums so perhaps it's a bit of a new experience," admitted Farke, who made his 10th signing of the summer with the addition of Justin James on Monday.
"I don't expect it will be like a pre-season game.
"I hope we will have proper support. We will see if they cheer their crowd up especially after a good result for them at league level.
"I don't expect something more or less like corona times (the Covid-19 pandemic) in an empty stadium.
"We want to make sure we are there with a good performance and a good result but we are also aware there is a competitive side who we will try to use their momentum from Saturday."
That came from the Owls fighting from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw at Wrexham, their first point of the new Championship season.
"I expect a tough game," said Farke. "Especially for a side with a tough start to the season, quite often the cup provides an opportunity to generate a bit of momentum.
"On Saturday after being down 2-0 they showed great character to come back with a draw. That will also help the self-confidence and the spirit of the squad.
"They will try everything to build on this momentum and spirit with a win over a Premier League side.
"They still have many of last season's squad who played a solid season at Championship level."
Leeds registered full-back Justin before noon on the day before kick-off, which should make him eligible to face the Owls.
The one-cap England international is right-footed but can play in both full-back positions and even featured in a back three for Leicester City last season. James made 99 Premier League appearances for the Foxes after joining the from hometown club Luton Town in 2019.
The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road.