Doncaster Rovers have been credited with interest in former Leeds United marksman Kemar Roofe.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent, although has been training with Derby County after finishing the 2024/25 season at Pride Park.

An experienced frontman, Roofe has been plagued by injuries in recent years but boasts an impressive CV.

He struck 33 goals in 122 appearances across three years with Leeds, starring for the Whites between 2016 and 2019.

Moves to Anderlecht and Rangers followed, with Roofe netting 38 goals across 102 outings for the latter.

Kemar Roofe represented Leeds United between 2016 and 2019. | George Wood/Getty Images

Kemar Roofe linked with Doncaster Rovers

It appears the Jamaica international could be given a chance to return to Yorkshire, with Doncaster said to have made initial enquiries.

That is according to SportsBoom, who have also linked Scottish outfit Aberdeen with the seasoned forward.

Roofe would arguably be a significant coup for Doncaster, who are back in League One after their escape from the fourth tier.

However, it has been suggested Derby could still tie Roofe down to another deal having assessed him over the summer.

Kemar Roofe’s time at Leeds United

Roofe joined Leeds in 2016, stepping up to the Championship after a goal-laden spell at Oxford United.

He initially found goals hard to come by but soon become a key figure in the Leeds attack. Marcelo Bielss relied heavily on Roofe in his first campaign at the helm, but lost him to Anderlecht in 2019.

Kemar Roofe was on the books at Rangers between 2020 and 2024. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Roofe recently appeared on popular podcast Undr The Cosh and was asked to decide whether Leeds are a bigger club than Rangers.

He said: “Both of them massive, massive, massive. Anywhere I go in the world I will bump into Rangers or Leeds fans but fanbase-wise I would have to say Rangers, because Leeds is just Leeds.

“But Rangers is people in Glasgow who support Rangers or Celtic and then outside of Glasgow, Scottish people will support their local team plus either Rangers or Celtic.

“Then you go to Ireland, Northern Ireland. It’s one of the two again. And then you come to England and they have an English and a Scottish team as well so there’s more people who seem to support Rangers whereas Leeds fans are pretty much from Leeds.

