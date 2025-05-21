Former Barnsley coach Adam Murray has sealed a quickfire return to management with Kidderminster Harriers.

The 43-year-old has struck out on his own following spells as an assistant to Valerien Ismael at Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion and Besiktas.

He enjoyed success in the National League South with Eastbourne Borough, but recently left his post to be closer to his family.

Murray had been linked with a reunion with Ismael at Blackburn Rovers but has instead filled the manager vacancy at Kidderminster Harriers.

The sixth-tier side recently axed former Hull City boss Phil Brown after failure to secure promotion from the National League North.

Adam Murray had two spells as Barnsley's caretaker boss. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Adam Murray’s appointment at Kidderminster Harriers

Harriers chairman Richard Lane said: “I’m delighted to welcome Adam Murray to our football club. His enthusiasm, commitment and passion for the position came through loudly when we met and his CV, as a player and a manager, speaks for itself.

“I believe this appointment will excite our amazing partners, sponsors, supporters and staff, this demonstrates again that we are fully committed to succeeding at this level and we’re all looking forward to the new season.”

Adam Murray’s career so far

A defender in his playing days, Murray plied his trade with the likes of Derby County, Oxford United and Luton Town before hanging up his boots.

He became a manager post-retirement, having stints in charge of Mansfield Town and Boston United before becoming an assistant at Guiseley.

A move into academy coaching at Barnsley followed, but he soon found himself in the first-team set-up and had two stints as interim boss at Oakwell.

Adam Murray is back in management at Kidderminster Harriers. | George Wood/Getty Images

He enjoyed a strong working relationship with Ismael following the Frenchman’s arrival in South Yorkshire and later followed him to Bestikas and West Brom.

Murray returned to non-league management with AFC Fylde, later being dismissed and moving on to Eastbourne.

In a farewell message after leaving Eastbourne, Murray said: “Today is an incredibly sad day as I say good bye to an amazing football club. What a journey - from the miracle of survival to being so close to becoming champions - and I have loved every second of it.