Andy Crosby was dismissed as Vale boss earlier this week following a run of just one win in eight games. He has yet to be replaced, although there are some high-profile figures among the favourites to replace him.

Mark Kennedy departed Lincoln City earlier on in the campaign. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

He has been placed above Gareth Ainsworth and David Dunn, both priced at 6/1.

Kennedy was most recently in charge of Lincoln City, who opted to part ways with the former Crystal Palace defender back in October. He has also previously managed Macclesfield and held coaching roles at clubs such as Birmingham City and Ipswich Town.

When he was dismissed by Lincoln, the Imps plucked highly-rated coach Michael Skubala from Leeds United.