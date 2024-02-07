Ex-Lincoln City and Birmingham City man installed as favourite to take charge of Barnsley's rivals Port Vale
Andy Crosby was dismissed as Vale boss earlier this week following a run of just one win in eight games. He has yet to be replaced, although there are some high-profile figures among the favourites to replace him.
Former Barnsley boss Michael Duff features among the BetVictor frontrunners, as does Darren Moore following his recent dismissal at Huddersfield Town. However, it is Kennedy who sits top of the pile at 6/4.
He has been placed above Gareth Ainsworth and David Dunn, both priced at 6/1.
Kennedy was most recently in charge of Lincoln City, who opted to part ways with the former Crystal Palace defender back in October. He has also previously managed Macclesfield and held coaching roles at clubs such as Birmingham City and Ipswich Town.
When he was dismissed by Lincoln, the Imps plucked highly-rated coach Michael Skubala from Leeds United.
If he does land the Vale gig, he will face a tough challenge. The club’s decline in form has left them 21st in the League One table, one point adrift of safety.