The 42-year-old Spaniard will be presented to the media on Wednesday after agreeing to replace Darren Moore.

The Owls are back in next season’s Championship and Munoz has experience of winning promotion from it, taking Watford up in 2020-21 after becoming coach midway through the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hornets managers are notoriously short-lived and he was sacked in November 2021 after 36 games, winning 21.

The former La Liga and the UEFA Cup-winning Valencia winger began his managerial career with Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi in 2020, winning the league in his debut season before moving to Vicarage Road.

Since Watford he has managed Spanish side Huesca and Cypriot outfit Anorthosis.

Named “first-team manager” rather than coach, his first job will be to kick-start a recruitment process which is yet to get going after promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls have only 17 senior players registered at present and one of them, Dominic Iorfa, is said to be interesting Champions League side Dinamo Zagreb.

Wednesday, won promotion via the League One play-offs, opposed measures to increase the number of substitutes in Championship football next season but were outvoted, meaning clubs will be allowed 20-man matchday squads.

Their first pre-season match is at York City on Saturday and they kick off the new Championship season with a home game against Southampton on August 4.

Sheffield United have named former Huddersfield Town captain Mark Hudson as their defensive coach. He joins goalkeeping coach Matt Duke, former striker Jack Lester and ex-midfielder Stuart McCall in the backroom, freeing up manager Paul Heckingbottom to concentrate on the bigger picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enda Stevens, released by the Blades this summer, is set to join Stoke City.

Rotherham United have signed Dillon Phillips to compete with Viktor Johansson and perhaps even replace him if the in-demand goalkeeper moves this summer.

Huddersfield have followed manager Neil Warnock’s advice and handed versatile defender Josh Ruffels a new contract after releasing him in the summer.