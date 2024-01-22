Former Barnsley boss Michael Duff is among the favourites to succeed Matt Taylor at Shrewsbury Town.

The League One outfit are on the hunt for a new head coach having parted ways with former Premier League winger Matt Taylor. His tenure was brought to an end following a defeat to Peterborough United that left the club sat 18th in the third tier.

Duff, who has been out of work since he was axed by Swansea City, has been priced at 4/1 to take the reins by BetVictor. This places him as the second favourite, with only Rotherham United icon Paul Hurst ahead of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurst has been linked with an array of posts since he was relieved of his duties at Grimsby Town back in October.

Michael Duff led Barnsley to the League One play-off final last season. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Duff’s managerial reputation grew significantly last season, when he led Barnsley to the League One play-off final. The Reds were beaten to the final Championship spot by Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea soon came calling for Barnsley’s boss.

However, he paid the price for a sluggish start to the season with his job. Fellow coach Alan Sheehan took the reins temporarily following Duff’s departure, before the permanent gig was given to Luke Williams.