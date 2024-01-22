Former Barnsley and Rotherham United men among favourites for Shrewsbury Town job
The League One outfit are on the hunt for a new head coach having parted ways with former Premier League winger Matt Taylor. His tenure was brought to an end following a defeat to Peterborough United that left the club sat 18th in the third tier.
Duff, who has been out of work since he was axed by Swansea City, has been priced at 4/1 to take the reins by BetVictor. This places him as the second favourite, with only Rotherham United icon Paul Hurst ahead of him.
Hurst has been linked with an array of posts since he was relieved of his duties at Grimsby Town back in October.
Duff’s managerial reputation grew significantly last season, when he led Barnsley to the League One play-off final. The Reds were beaten to the final Championship spot by Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea soon came calling for Barnsley’s boss.
However, he paid the price for a sluggish start to the season with his job. Fellow coach Alan Sheehan took the reins temporarily following Duff’s departure, before the permanent gig was given to Luke Williams.
Outside contenders for the Shrewsbury role include Gareth Ainsworth, priced at 12/1, and Nigel Pearson, priced at 20/1.