Former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan is among the frontrunners for the Leicester City job.

It appears Enzo Maresca will not be leading the Foxes in the Premier League, with reports indicating he will be succeeding Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea boss.

With a return to the top flight just round the corner, Leicester will have to ensure they make the right choice when it comes to replacing Maresca if he does indeed depart.

Corberan has been priced among the early BetVictor frontrunners at 4/1, meaning only former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper sits ahead of him.

Carlos Corberan led Huddersfield Town to the 2022 Championship play-off final. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Spaniard has been in charge of West Bromwich Albion since 2022 and has done an admirable job at The Hawthorns under difficult circumstances. He led the Baggies into the Championship play-offs last season, but the club were beaten by Southampton in the semi-finals.

It was not Corberan’s first experience of play-off heartbreak, having steered Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final in 2022. Nottingham Forest emerged victorious and it was Corberan’s last game at the helm. He went on to have a stint in charge of Olympiacos before returning to England for the West Brom job.

Although Huddersfield gave the 41-year-old his first opportunity as a senior number one in England, it was Leeds who brought him to British shores. He first led the club’s under-23 side, nurturing a talented crop of prospects.

His soon moved into the senior set-up, assisting Marcelo Bielsa as the Whites reached the Premier League in 2020. Since leaving Elland Road, he has been linked with a return on a number of occasions.