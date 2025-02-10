Former Rotherham United, Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest man finds new club at 40 as loan move confirmed

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:03 BST
Former Rotherham United defender Greg Halford has found a new club at the age of 40.

The experienced utility man made his professional debut nearly 23 years ago but is still playing competitively, now in the non-league pyramid.

He joined seventh-tier outfit Blyth Spartans in September, having previously represented the likes of Hashtag United and Bishop’s Stortford.

However, he will not see the season out with the Spartans. Bishop Auckland, who compete on the eighth rung of the English football ladder, have secured his services in a loan deal.

Greg Halford made 38 appearances for Rotherham United.placeholder image
Greg Halford made 38 appearances for Rotherham United. | Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Halford was recruited by Blyth during the reign of former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale, who was axed in November.

After the capture of Halford, Stockdale said: “He’s a good, experienced utility player, who has played everywhere over his career.

“It’s about bringing people in who know what the game is about and to help the young lads through and I’m ecstatic that he’s agreed to join us.”

Greg Halford joined Rotherham United from Nottingham Forest.placeholder image
Greg Halford joined Rotherham United from Nottingham Forest. | Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

In his lengthy career in the game, Halford has represented the likes of Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland.

His only spell in Yorkshire started in 2015, when Rotherham signed him from on a free transfer from Forest.

He amassed 38 appearances for the Millers, scoring three goals, before moving to Cardiff City in January 2017.

