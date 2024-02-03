January business at Hillsborough concluded with the loan captures of Kristian Pedersen and Ian Poveda, who joined James Beadle and Ike Ugbo as newbie loanees in S6.

Many managers look forward to forgetting about transfers and focusing solely on games, but Rohl has left the door open for further reinforcement.

Speaking ahead of the Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town, Rohl said: "You always have to open your eyes in this situation and then it's about if there's an opportunity that makes sense and if we can do it. I think we will look over the course of the next days maybe if there will be someone interesting for us, exciting for us.

Former Reading and Rangers playmaker Ovie Ejaria is a free agent. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

"It's the same game, to look to see if he's available, if he wants to come, if we can make an agreements. We will have to open our eyes and see what we can do.”

His comments sparked plenty of debate as to who Wednesday could recruit and there are some interesting names on the free agent market. Here are seven players currently without a club who Wednesday could potentially turn to.

Ovie Ejaria

The playmaker left Reading in December after a lengthy exile from the squad. His career may have stalled in recent years but the 26-year-old is undeniably gifted and could potentially inject some flair into the Owls squad.

Helder Costa

A two-time Championship promotion winner, Costa boasts impressive pedigree at second tier level. He has been a free agent since leaving Leeds United in October.

Josh Onomah

Onomah is already familiar with the Hillsborough faithful, having spent time on loan in S6 during the 2018/19 campaign. He ended last season with Preston North End but was released in the summer and has not returned to action since.

Vontae Daley-Campbell

A right-back by trade, Daley-Campbell recently had his contract terminated at Cardiff City. He undoubtedly has potential, it just appears to be a case of trying to unlock it for the former Arsenal trainee.

Dwight Gayle

Once one of the league’s most sought-after frontmen, Gayle is now a free agent after a frustrating spell at Stoke City. He has been linked with the Owls already, although will most likely attract plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Tariqe Fosu

The versatile 28-year-old ticks a lot of boxes, with his Championship experience something that could prove tempting for Wednesday. In 2021, he was a key part of the Brentford side that sealed promotion to the Premier League.

Liam Moore