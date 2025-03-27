'Heartbroken' - Former Leeds United and Sunderland prospect who joined Derby County last year retires at 21
A central midfielder, Spencer cut his teeth in Sunderland’s youth system before making the switch to Leeds in 2020.
He featured regularly at youth level for the Whites, but a first-team breakthrough did not materialise and he joined Derby County’s under-21s in the summer.
Spencer last featured in the Premier League 2 in October and has now confirmed his playing days are over.
Writing on Instagram, Spencer said: "Heartbroken to be saying this. I will be retiring from professional football due to a cardiac problem I can't carry on with.
“All I've ever known is to kick a ball and I have learnt everything from the game. I'm thankful and proud of what I've achieved.
"I will never forget the memories I have and have created along an amazing journey. Football is in my DNA and I will continue to support everyone who helped me along the way. “
Spencer represented both England and Norway at youth level and was exposed to senior football in the Papa John’s Trophy at Leeds.
A number of former teammates have offered their support via social media, with ex-Leeds prodigy Max Dean among them.
