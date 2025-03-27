'Heartbroken' - Former Leeds United and Sunderland prospect who joined Derby County last year retires at 21

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:38 BST
Former Leeds United prospect Morten Spencer has been forced to retire from playing at the age of 21.

A central midfielder, Spencer cut his teeth in Sunderland’s youth system before making the switch to Leeds in 2020.

He featured regularly at youth level for the Whites, but a first-team breakthrough did not materialise and he joined Derby County’s under-21s in the summer.

Spencer last featured in the Premier League 2 in October and has now confirmed his playing days are over.

Morten Spencer was a regular fixture at under-21 level for Leeds United.Morten Spencer was a regular fixture at under-21 level for Leeds United.
Morten Spencer was a regular fixture at under-21 level for Leeds United. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Writing on Instagram, Spencer said: "Heartbroken to be saying this. I will be retiring from professional football due to a cardiac problem I can't carry on with.

“All I've ever known is to kick a ball and I have learnt everything from the game. I'm thankful and proud of what I've achieved.

"I will never forget the memories I have and have created along an amazing journey. Football is in my DNA and I will continue to support everyone who helped me along the way. “

Morten Spencer joined Leeds United from Sunderland in 2020.Morten Spencer joined Leeds United from Sunderland in 2020.
Morten Spencer joined Leeds United from Sunderland in 2020. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Spencer represented both England and Norway at youth level and was exposed to senior football in the Papa John’s Trophy at Leeds.

A number of former teammates have offered their support via social media, with ex-Leeds prodigy Max Dean among them.

