Former Leeds United prospect Morten Spencer has been forced to retire from playing at the age of 21.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A central midfielder, Spencer cut his teeth in Sunderland’s youth system before making the switch to Leeds in 2020.

He featured regularly at youth level for the Whites, but a first-team breakthrough did not materialise and he joined Derby County’s under-21s in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer last featured in the Premier League 2 in October and has now confirmed his playing days are over.

Morten Spencer was a regular fixture at under-21 level for Leeds United. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Writing on Instagram, Spencer said: "Heartbroken to be saying this. I will be retiring from professional football due to a cardiac problem I can't carry on with.

“All I've ever known is to kick a ball and I have learnt everything from the game. I'm thankful and proud of what I've achieved.

"I will never forget the memories I have and have created along an amazing journey. Football is in my DNA and I will continue to support everyone who helped me along the way. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morten Spencer joined Leeds United from Sunderland in 2020. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Spencer represented both England and Norway at youth level and was exposed to senior football in the Papa John’s Trophy at Leeds.