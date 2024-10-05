It has been quite the week for former Leeds United prospect Max Dean.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, he stepped off the bench at Stamford Bridge in the colours of Belgian side KAA Gent, registering an assist against Chelsea in a Europa Conference League clash.

Less than 24 hours later, he received his maiden call-up to the England Men’s Elite League Squad, more commonly known as the under-20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks yet another milestone for the 20-year-old, who has thrived in the pressure cooker that is senior football since leaving Leeds in January 2023.

Former Leeds United prospect Max Dean now represents Belgian side KAA Gent. | TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

He was thrown into the deep end when Milton Keynes Dons struck a deal to sign the former Everton trainee for an undisclosed fee. The club faced a battle to retain League One status, one they eventually lost.

He had been taken to the Dons by Mark Jackson, his former Leeds youth coach, who paid the price for relegation with his job.

The circumstances were far from ideal but Dean kicked on, scoring 19 goals in 34 appearances in his first full season of EFL football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation regarding interest from Europe began to swirl and Dean was eventually prised from his League Two home, signing for Gent in July. While not yet a regular starter, the charismatic marksman has already notched five goals in 12 appearances.

Reports indicated that Leeds benefited from a sell-on clause when Gent bought Dean, although it appears he may still be a player they regret allowing to move on.

Hindsight is of course a wonderful thing and Dean faced stiff competition in the attacking department while on the books at Elland Road.

However, it is hard to imagine the frontman not being in the frame under Daniel Farke had he perhaps been loaned out, rather than sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Dean paid tribute to Jackson’s influence on his career but also reserved praise for Marcelo Bielsa, who he trained under at Thorp Arch.

Speaking to Mail Online, he said: “I absolutely love him [Bielsa]. Without him and Mark Jackson, I don't think I would have made it. It was crazy but every session was just so detailed, everything down to a 'T'.

“I remember one game, we played Wolves away, Bielsa pulled me to the side and I thought, ‘I don't know what's going to happen here’.