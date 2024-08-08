Huddersfield Town CEO Jake Edwards has revealed a number of Premier League clubs are in dialogue with the Terriers about loan deals.

Over a month has passed since Huddersfield last made a signing, with the capture of Antony Evans from Bristol Rovers having been confirmed on July 4. He was the club’s fourth signing of the summer, following Lasse Sorensen, Mickel Miller and Herbie Kane through the door.

All four have arrived on permanent deals, with Huddersfield yet to tap into the loan market as part of their preparations for the 2024/25 season. Edwards has insisted the club’s League One status has not been a hindrance to the striking of loan agreements and insisted talks are taking place about potential incomings.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, he said: “I think it’s more about the environment they’re going to be playing in and training at week in, week out, and the style of football, and the coaching quality. I think as they’re judging whether or not a player can go to whichever team, it’s a progression for them.

"Is it their first loan or second loan, what level should that be at, and then the next loan might be at a different level of course, but it really is the quality of the stadium, the quality of the training ground, the quality of the coaching and the style of football.

“When we looked at this last year, that was different than where we are now, so some teams were open to it and some weren’t. What I can say is, we’ve got a number of Premier League teams in dialogue with us right now about bringing some players here as well, so I think it’s not necessarily a question of the league, more about the environment they’re going to be operating in, and can we develop them as much as they’re adding value to us.”

Goals were an issue for the Terriers last season, with defender Michal Helik their top scorer on nine. Edwards has moved to assure fans the club would like to bring a forward on board.

He said: “We’re still in the market, the window’s still open. This has been a slower transfer window for many of the clubs. We’re pleased with the players we’ve brought in, but Michael [Duff], Kevin [Nagle] and myself have made no bones about it, we would like to bring a striker in.