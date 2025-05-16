Huddersfield Town are reportedly considering a move to bring Ross Wilson back to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers are preparing to usher in a new era following a dismal 2024/25 season, which ended with the club languishing in mid-table obscurity.

Wilson was employed by Huddersfield between 2012 and 2015, serving as head of football operations, before moving on to work for Southampton and Rangers.

He returned to England to become Nottingham Forest’s chief football officer in 2023 but according to TEAMtalk, is being eyed for a return to West Yorkshire.

It is believed Huddersfield have set their sights on returning to the Championship and would see the recruitment of Wilson as a step in the right direction.

Huddersfield Town are aiming to return to the second tier of English football. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Could Ross Wilson return to Huddersfield Town?

Forest are thriving as a club and have established themselves as forces to be reckoned in the Premier League since their promotion in 2022.

Leaving the City Ground for a League One club would be a bold move but the report claims it is one he is tempted by.

No offer is thought to have submitted, although it has been claimed Wilson could get the opportunity to make a comeback.

Huddersfield Town’s rebuild task

The Terriers have signalled their intention to ring the changes and right the wrongs of last season. A raft of senior players have already been released, including captain and stalwart Jonathan Hogg.

Owner Kevin Nagle, meanwhile, has vowed to “do better” in a passionate statement.

Kevin Nagle bought Huddersfield Town in 2023. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

He said: “No words I can say will make you or me feel better about this season. All I can say is this - you will have my time, my passion, and my money this offseason, as we will work day and night to get this right.

“In all my years of being in team ownership, across ALL sports, I have never had one collapse like this midseason. That is a disease we will be eradicating this offseason, amongst other things. It starts with leadership and culture.

“And if that rubs some wrong within the building, those are the ones that don’t need to be here next year. And if you think I’m passing blame, I’m not. It starts and ends with ME. And I have to do better, and I WILL do better.

“I want to thank you, the supporters, along with our amazing club staff for putting up with this season as best you can.

