Huddersfield Town are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign former Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers winger Lynden Gooch following his Stoke City exit.

The 29-year-old, who can also operate as a wing-back, left Stoke at the end of the 2024/25 season.

He had joined the Potters from Sunderland in 2023, having made nearly 250 appearances for the Black Cats over an 11-year period. While on the books at the Stadium of Light, he had a brief loan spell at Doncaster in 2016.

A League One promotion-winner with Sunderland in 2022, Gooch is now available to pick up on the free agent market.

Lynden Gooch left Stoke City at the end of the last season - and has now been linked with Huddersfield Town. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town eye Lynden Gooch

According to Football League World, Huddersfield are looking to take the United States-capped wideman back to the third tier.

Gooch has made 155 appearances at League One level, as well as a further 105 in the Championship.

He boasts impressive pedigree and would arguably be a shrewd addition to the Huddersfield ranks.

His free agent status would also make him a low-risk addition, although his CV suggests he would be able to make an impression at the newly-named Accu Stadium.

Lynden Gooch available as free agent

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo last month, Gooch said: “Obviously I am out of contract and I am just weighing up my options and seeing what comes my way.

“I just want to enjoy spending time with the family, with the kids, and then hopefully something can get sorted in the next few weeks or whenever it is. I’m just trying to be patient, weighing up as many things as I can and seeing what can suit me and my family before any decision is made.”

Lynden Gooch made over 200 appearances for Sunderland between 2012 and 2023. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Busy summer at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have made eight signings this summer, making a series of statements of intent after an underwhelming 2024/25 campaign.

The most recent to arrive in West Yorkshire is centre-back Jack Whatmough, who has completed a permanent switch from Preston North End.