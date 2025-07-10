Huddersfield Town 'in talks' to sign Sunderland promotion-winner after Stoke City exit
The 29-year-old, who can also operate as a wing-back, left Stoke at the end of the 2024/25 season.
He had joined the Potters from Sunderland in 2023, having made nearly 250 appearances for the Black Cats over an 11-year period. While on the books at the Stadium of Light, he had a brief loan spell at Doncaster in 2016.
A League One promotion-winner with Sunderland in 2022, Gooch is now available to pick up on the free agent market.
Huddersfield Town eye Lynden Gooch
According to Football League World, Huddersfield are looking to take the United States-capped wideman back to the third tier.
Gooch has made 155 appearances at League One level, as well as a further 105 in the Championship.
He boasts impressive pedigree and would arguably be a shrewd addition to the Huddersfield ranks.
His free agent status would also make him a low-risk addition, although his CV suggests he would be able to make an impression at the newly-named Accu Stadium.
Lynden Gooch available as free agent
Speaking to the Sunderland Echo last month, Gooch said: “Obviously I am out of contract and I am just weighing up my options and seeing what comes my way.
“I just want to enjoy spending time with the family, with the kids, and then hopefully something can get sorted in the next few weeks or whenever it is. I’m just trying to be patient, weighing up as many things as I can and seeing what can suit me and my family before any decision is made.”
Busy summer at Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield have made eight signings this summer, making a series of statements of intent after an underwhelming 2024/25 campaign.
The most recent to arrive in West Yorkshire is centre-back Jack Whatmough, who has completed a permanent switch from Preston North End.
Huddersfield have also recruited Owen Goodman, Joe Low, Murray Wallace, Sean Roughan, Josh Feeney, Ryan Ledson and Marcus Harness.
