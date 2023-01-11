All the recent transfer news from Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Championship

Huddersfield Town will be eager to return to winning ways in time to face local rivals Hull City this weekend. The Terriers had picked up back-to-back wins in the Championship before suffering defeat to Luton Town on New Year’s Day.

The Tigers will be the third team from Yorkshire Town have taken on since the World Cup after narrowly losing to Sheffield United in December, before claiming an important three points over Rotherham United after Christmas. A win this weekend could see Mark Fotheringham’s side move out of the relegation zone, with The Millers currently sat two points ahead of them in 21st place. Meanwhile, Hull sit in 16th and could potentially move up to the top half of the table if they can continue their five-game unbeaten run.

Here is today’s transfer news...

MAN UTD 'REACH AGREEMENT' OVER WOUT WEGHORST

Manchester United have reportedly reached a full verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley for €3m. However, Besiktas still need to agree to the striker's departure and will only do so if they can find the right replacement. (Fabrizio Romano)

STOKE CITY 'EYE' BRISTOL CITY GOALKEEPER

Stoke City are considering a loan move for Bristol City's Dan Bentley, whose current contract expires at the end of the season. The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour, with Max O'Leary starting the last 13 Championship matches. (Bristol Live)

READING 'SUBMIT' BID FOR NORWICH CITY OUTCAST

Reading have reportedly submit a bid to sign Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill this month. The Canaries have given the 30-year-old the green light to leave the club after failing to make a single start in the Championship this season. (Football Insider)

LEAGUE ONE CLUB 'CLOSING IN' ON BLACKBURN ROVERS ACE

Charlton Athletic are said to be in pole position to land Blackburn Rovers' Tayo Edun during the January transfer window. The 24-year-old's cameo off the bench on New year's Day was his first appearance in the Championship since September. (Lancashire Telegraph)

BEN BRERETON DIAZ PRICE TAG 'REVEALED'

Blackburn Rovers would reportedly accept an offer of £15 million for Ben Brereton Diaz, with the likes of Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle all circling. However, no club is willing to meet their demands this month and will instead hold out until the summer when his contract expires. (Express)

QPR 'LEADING' THE RACE TO SIGN LIVERPOOL YOUNGSTER

QPR are said to be leading the race to sign Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson - who is currently on loan at Aberdeen - with West Brom and Reading also keen to snap him up. QPR boss Neil Critchley previously worked with the 21-year-old during his time with the youth side at Anfield. (The 72)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN ‘INCREASINGLY’ TO SIGN FULHAM STAR

Huddersfield Town are ‘increasingly like’y to sign Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hull City. The 31-year-old has scored one goal in the past two years. (Yorkshire Live)

CARDIFF CITY 'PAY' FIRST INSTALLMENT OF EMILIANO SALA DEAL

Cardiff City have reportedly paid the first £7 million installment of Emiliano Sala's £15m transfer fee. The Bluebirds had initially refused to pay Nantes when the striker died in a plane crash on his way to complete his move. (Mail Online)