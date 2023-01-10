The latest transfer news from Hull City and the rest of the Championship

Hull City face a local rival this weekend as they host Huddersfield Town in the Championship. Both teams are looking to avoid relegation this season, with the Terriers sat two points from safety in 23rd place.

While the Tigers remain unbeaten in their last five matches, Town have won two of their last three games in the second tier and have beaten the hosts in their previous five meetings - with Hull having not registered a win against their rivals since 2015.

Liam Rosenior’s side will be eager to continue their recent form and could move up into the top half with another three points this weekend. The Tigers will then follow it up with another Yorkshire clash against Sheffield United next week.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

Wigan Athletic 'prepare' swoop for Hull City target

Wigan Athletic are willing to match the buyout clause in Burton Albion striker Victor Adeboyejo's contract this month, according to journalist Alan Nixon. Hull City have also been linked with the striker in recent weeks.

After Everton recalled Nathan Broadhead to sell him onto Ipswich Town, the Latics are on the hunt for a new forward and are said to be targeting Adeboyejo.The 24-year-old joined from Barnsley in the summer and has netted 11 goals in 25 appearances in League One so far this season.

While it is unclear how much they will have to cough up to match the buyout clause, Wigan will face competition from Hull City to lure the striker to the second tier and could hold a financial advantage over Kolo Toure's side. The Tigers currently sit 16th in the Championship - nine points above Wigan - but will be eager to have a much better second of of the campaign and will be hopeful of bringing in a goalscorer to do so. Meanwhile, the likes of Peterborough United and Rotherham United have also been linked with Adeboyejo.

Scotland international 'linked' with Watford loan switch

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous could join Watford on loan if he is to sign for Udinese permanently, according to journalist Darren Witcoop. The defender turned down a new contract in Scotland earlier this season and has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe - including plenty in the Premier League.

Udinese are reportedly now set for fresh talks with Hibs over a move for the 23-year-old after initially being far apart in their valuation of the player, but could still reach an agreement that will see them snap up Porteous this month. However, with Udinese and Watford both owned by the Pozzo family, a move to Italy could actually see the 23-year-old join the Hornets on loan for the rest of the season. This certainly wouldn't be the first time the two clubs have used their relationship to their advantage, with both Hassane Kamara and Matheus Martins currently on loan at Vicarage Road.

Despite sitting fourth in the Championship table, Watford have had a difficult season so far and could do with a reliant defender at the back if they are to earn promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking. However, Udinese and Watford will face competition from the likes of West Brom, Norwich and Sunderland for his signature.

QPR in 'pole position' to sign Premier League forward

QPR are reportedly leading the race to sign AFC Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe this month, according to Sky Sports. The winger is looking to leave the Vitality Stadium on loan as he looks for regular first team football.

Lowe joined the Cherries from Swansea City in 2021 after impressing in the Championship and went onto score seven goals under Scott Parker as they returned to the Premier League, however his game time this season has been limited to just two appearances. A positive start to the campaign has left the winger behind the likes of Ryan Christie and Jaidon Anthony in the pecking order.

