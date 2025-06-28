Hull City are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign former Liverpool and Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old boasts a wealth of Premier League experience and has six caps for the England senior team on his CV.

He last plied his trade in the Premier League in 2023, with Nottingham Forest, before seeking pastures new in Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After stints at Çaykur Rizespor and Eyüpspor, Shelvey returned to England in January to pen a short-term deal with Burnley.

He made just two appearances for the Clarets, who ended the season in second behind Leeds United. Now a free agent, Shelvey is available to pick up on a free transfer and seemingly of interest to Hull.

Jonjo Shelvey is a free agent following the expiry of his short-term Burnley contract. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Hull City target Jonjo Shelvey

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the Tigers are in contact with the seasoned operator.

He is believed to be looking for a new club on home turf, an opportunity Hull could potentially provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelvey’s best days may be behind him but having a midfield string-puller of his calibre in the ranks could well be useful.

Signing him early on in pre-season could be ideal, with Shelvey having played very little football over the last year.

Jonjo Shelvey counts Liverpool among his former clubs. | John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Transfer business at Hull City

Hull have made four signings in the summer transfer window, turning Gustavo Puerta’s loan deal permanent and recruiting Dillon Phillips, Semi Ajayi and Reda Laalaoui.

The club have also been linked with Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry, who saw his loan spell at Hull hampered by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad