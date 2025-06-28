Hull City 'in talks' to sign former Liverpool and Newcastle United midfielder in bold move
The 33-year-old boasts a wealth of Premier League experience and has six caps for the England senior team on his CV.
He last plied his trade in the Premier League in 2023, with Nottingham Forest, before seeking pastures new in Turkey.
After stints at Çaykur Rizespor and Eyüpspor, Shelvey returned to England in January to pen a short-term deal with Burnley.
He made just two appearances for the Clarets, who ended the season in second behind Leeds United. Now a free agent, Shelvey is available to pick up on a free transfer and seemingly of interest to Hull.
Hull City target Jonjo Shelvey
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the Tigers are in contact with the seasoned operator.
He is believed to be looking for a new club on home turf, an opportunity Hull could potentially provide.
Shelvey’s best days may be behind him but having a midfield string-puller of his calibre in the ranks could well be useful.
Signing him early on in pre-season could be ideal, with Shelvey having played very little football over the last year.
Transfer business at Hull City
Hull have made four signings in the summer transfer window, turning Gustavo Puerta’s loan deal permanent and recruiting Dillon Phillips, Semi Ajayi and Reda Laalaoui.
The club have also been linked with Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry, who saw his loan spell at Hull hampered by injury.
Shelvey’s former Forest teammate Lewis O’Brien is also thought to be on the club’s radar. The former Huddersfield Town midfielder has been linked with a clutch of Championship clubs, but the Tigers are seemingly in pole position for his signature.
